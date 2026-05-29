Morgan & Morgan Announces "Grow or Die" Conference to Empower Next Generation of Law Firm Leaders

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Morgan, founder of America’s largest injury law firm, has announced a one-of-a-kind conference taking place on June 9–10, 2026, at the Wynn Encore in Las Vegas presented by EvenUp.

Named “Grow or Die” after a firm motto, the event will feature John Morgan, for the first and only time, peeling back the curtain on his firm’s unparalleled success. He will provide law firm management and trial attorneys from across the country with the blueprint he used to achieve Morgan & Morgan’s explosive growth and long-term dominance. Designed specifically for plaintiffs’ attorneys, the CLE-accredited event promises to be a complete departure from the status quo—delivering actionable infrastructure strategy to scale their practices for decades to come.

“I’ve spent nearly forty years in the trenches building a firm from the ground up, figuring out what works, what scales, and what creates lasting dominance,” said John Morgan. “In this business, you either innovate and scale, or you fade away—it’s Grow or Die. This conference will allow me to pass on my legacy to the plaintiffs’ bar. There’s no fluff. No motivational garbage. My goal is to equip the next generation of firm leaders with the real operational keys to success.”

The summit features an elite lineup of industry disruptors, trial legends, and operational masters, including:

John Morgan, Founder of Morgan & Morgan

Brian Panish, Founding Partner of Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi

Morgan Housel, Partner at The Collaborative Fund and author of The Psychology of Money

Dan Martell, SaaS Entrepreneur, Business Scaler and author of Buy Back Your Time

Chris Pantano, Regional Managing Director of Truist Specialty Wealth

Sarah Leiser, Co-CEO and Senior Managing Director at JBSL Legal Finance

Justin Brass, Co-CEO and Senior Managing Director at JBSL Legal Finance





Over two intensive days, sessions will focus heavily on scalable litigation strategy, sophisticated financial management, institutional team building, advanced case acquisition, and implementing the bulletproof business systems required to turn a law practice into a true growth engine.

Event Details:

Grow or Die with John Morgan presented by EvenUp

Dates: June 9 - 10, 2026

Location: Wynn Encore, Las Vegas, NV

To secure your seat at this legal summit, visit https://events.themorganconnection.com/growordiewithjohnmorgan/ .

About John Morgan

John Morgan’s multi-billion-dollar legal empire was born after his brother, Tim, was paralyzed working at Walt Disney World. Vowing to level the playing field, John and his wife, Ultima, founded Morgan & Morgan in 1988. Driven by the mission "For The People," their 1,100+ attorneys have recovered over $30 billion for clients, routinely fighting global titans. A fierce civic advocate, Morgan spearheaded Florida's successful medical marijuana and minimum wage ballot initiatives. He and Ultima also direct major philanthropic efforts, including the Morgan & Morgan Hunger Relief Center.



About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

Media Contact: Mercedes Cozzubbo (Morgan & Morgan) – pr@forthepeople.com / (407) 244-3986