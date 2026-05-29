Defiance ETFs Announces Closure of BU and CVNX Funds

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs today announced their decision to close and liquidate two exchange-traded funds: the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long B ETF (Nasdaq: BU), and the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long CVNA ETF (Nasdaq: CVNX).

The final day of trading for BU and CVNX (the “funds”) on the Nasdaq will be Monday, June 8, 2026. After market close on this date, the funds will no longer accept creation orders. Shareholders who continue to hold shares as of each fund’s liquidation date, Friday, June 12, 2026, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash at the funds’ net asset value (NAV) on the liquidation date.

Defiance encourages all shareholders to consult their financial or tax advisors regarding the implications of these liquidations on their individual circumstances.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.