Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for April 2026

 | Source: Freddie Mac Freddie Mac

MCLEAN, Va., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for April 2026, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn more: Website | Consumers | LinkedIn | Facebook| X | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630


GlobeNewswire

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