Canborsa Launches Beta of the First Perpetual RWA DEX on Canton Network

Dubai, UAE, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canborsa, the first perpetual decentralized exchange for real-world assets built on Canton Network, today announced the beta launch of its trading platform. Starting today, users can access a self-custodial wallet, onchain swaps, and perpetual trading on tokenized real-world assets and crypto — without intermediaries, KYC requirements, or market hour restrictions.





Bringing Real-World Assets to Onchain Trading

Traditional financial markets keep real-world assets locked behind brokerage accounts, compliance gates, and limited trading hours. Canborsa is built to remove those barriers. The platform gives users direct access to tokenized equities, commodities, and crypto through a single non-custodial interface, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At beta launch, Canborsa supports trading across the following asset classes:

Crypto: Bitcoin (BTCx), Ethereum (ETHx)

Tokenized Equities: Apple (AAPLX), Nvidia (NVDAX), Tesla (TSLAX)

Commodities: Gold (XAUTx), Silver (XAGx), Oil (Brent)

Stablecoins: USDT, USDC

Additional real-world assets are planned for integration as the platform expands beyond beta.

Platform Features Available at Launch

Canborsa's beta release includes three core products:

Wallet — A self-custodial wallet for storing and managing crypto and tokenized real-world assets. Users hold their own keys with no reliance on a centralized custodian or traditional bank.

Swaps — onchain swap functionality for exchanging crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets without intermediaries.

Perpetuals — The first perpetual DEX on Canton Network, enabling users to trade perpetual contracts on crypto and tokenized real-world assets with up to 20x leverage. Users can go long or short on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Gold, Oil, and more from a single non-custodial interface.

Built on Canton Network

Canborsa is built natively on Canton Network, a privacy-enabled blockchain developed for institutional-grade financial infrastructure. Unlike public blockchains where every trade is visible to all network participants, Canton ensures that transaction details are visible only to the parties involved. Settlement is atomic and multi-party — transactions either complete fully for every counterparty at the same moment or fail cleanly with zero movement of assets.

Canton Network counts Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Börse, DTCC, J.P. Morgan, Visa, and Euroclear among its participants. The network supports over $344 billion in represented asset value and processed $66.6 million in protocol fees in April 2026 alone.

Founder Quote

We built Canborsa because the next step for DeFi is access to real assets. Gold, stocks, real estate — these are the markets that actually matter to most people, and they have never been accessible onchain in a way that lets you actively trade them. That changes today." — Pavel Shter, CEO & Founder, Canborsa

Points Program and Early User Incentives

Canborsa's Points Program is live alongside the platform beta. Users earn points for onchain activity including wallet connections, swaps, and perpetual trades, with additional points available through a three-level referral system. Top leaderboard participants may qualify for ambassador status, product perks, and future reward allocation.

About Canborsa

Canborsa is the first perpetual RWA DEX built on Canton Network. The platform gives users access to crypto, tokenized real-world assets, and perpetual markets in a single non-custodial interface with 24/7 onchain access. Canborsa is built by a team of 10+ builders with deep experience in fintech, blockchain infrastructure, and trading systems, with backgrounds spanning exchange integrations used by leading crypto platforms and DeFi products launched on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Links

Website: canborsa.com

X: x.com/Canborsa_DEX

Telegram: t.me/canborsa_official

Docs: docs.canborsa.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.