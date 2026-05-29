YieldMax® ETFs Announces Planned Closure of Four ETFs

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs today announced the planned closure and liquidation of four exchange-traded funds:

YieldMax ® ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE: ABNY)

ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE: ABNY) YieldMax ® DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE: DISO)

DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE: DISO) YieldMax ® Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (Nasdaq: FEAT)

Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (Nasdaq: FEAT) YieldMax® Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (Nasdaq: FIVY)

Portfolio Review and Rationale

YieldMax regularly reviews its ETFs and evaluates each fund's role within the broader YieldMax suite of ETFs, assessing investor demand, market dynamics, and the best use of its resources. Following this review, YieldMax has determined to close these four funds.

This decision reflects a proactive and disciplined approach to product management. YieldMax is committed to offering investors a focused, high-quality suite of ETFs aligned with evolving market conditions and investor demand. Closing funds that have not achieved the scale or traction needed to best serve shareholders allows YieldMax to concentrate its efforts and resources on the ETFs where investor engagement is strongest.

With nearly 60 ETFs now available, YieldMax is well-positioned to continue delivering differentiated income solutions to investors.

Fund Closure Timeline

The final day of trading for ABNY and DISO on the NYSE, and for FEAT and FIVY on the Nasdaq, is expected to be June 15th, 2026. After the market close on that date, the funds will be delisted from their respective exchanges and will no longer accept creation orders. Shareholders may sell their shares in the secondary market through their brokerage accounts up to and including June 15th, 2026. Such sales may incur customary brokerage charges.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares as of each fund's liquidation date, June 18th, 2026, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash at the funds' closing net asset value (NAV) calculated on such date.

Between the last trading date and the liquidation date, the funds will liquidate their portfolio holdings and increase their cash and cash equivalents. During this period, each fund's portfolio holdings may deviate from its stated investment objective and strategy.

Tax Considerations

YieldMax encourages shareholders to consult with their financial or tax advisor regarding the potential tax implications of the fund liquidations, including any capital gain or loss that may result from the automatic redemption of shares.

Commitment to Investors

YieldMax remains focused on refining and growing its suite of ETFs with the goal of delivering meaningful, income-oriented outcomes across a wide range of market environments.

For more information on YieldMax ETFs, visit www.YieldMaxETFs.com

Before investing you should carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (866) 864-3968 or visit our website at https://yieldmaxetfs.com. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.



Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.