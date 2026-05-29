Vitalist Announces Change of Auditor

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V ; OTCQB: VTLSF ) ("Vitalist", "we", "our" or the "Company"), a dynamic global smartwatch company, today announced a planned transition of its independent auditor. Following a recommendation from the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditor, effective May 21, 2026.

The appointment comes as Vitalist enters its next phase of corporate maturity. The Company is transitioning from Crowe MacKay LLP ("Former Auditor"), which has provided high-quality audit services and steadfast support during the achievement of Vitalist’s recent growth milestones.

"We’re pleased to welcome Davidson & Company LLP as our new auditor," said David Colleran, CFO of Vitalist. "As we look at our long-term corporate roadmap, this transition represents a proactive step in our governance strategy. We have greatly valued the relationship and the technical expertise provided by the team at Crowe MacKay LLP, and we thank them for their professionalism and the significant role that they have played in our journey to date."

Regulatory Disclosure

The change of auditor was a deliberative process overseen by the Audit Committee. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any of the Former Auditor’s reports, and there are no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102). The Company and Crowe MacKay LLP remain on excellent terms.

The Notice of Change of Auditor, along with the required letters from both firms, have been filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with National Instrument 51-102.

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS™, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

▷ For more information visit: www.vitalist.co | Investor Materials | LinkedIn

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Investor Relations Contact

For further information about Vitalist Inc. please contact:

Kalvie Legat, CEO

Vitralist

+1 (403) 560-9635

ir@vitalist.ca

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

vitalist@imsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "will", "would", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to the change of auditor.

Although Vitalist believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Vitalist cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. A detailed description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially ‎from forward-looking information can be found in Vitalist’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca .

Although Vitalist has attempted to identify in its public disclosure important factors that could cause actual results to ‎differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results ‎not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the risk factors in its public disclosure may not ‎be exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can ‎be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vitalist as of the date of this press ‎release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Vitalist expressly disclaims any intention ‎or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future ‎events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.