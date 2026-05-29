Celularity Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Form 10-Q

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the “Company”), a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced that it received a notification letter on May 27, 2026, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that, as a result of the Company’s delayed filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CELU.” Nasdaq has provided the Company with a 60-day period, or until July 28, 2026, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the Form 10-Q, or until November 16, 2026, to regain compliance.

The Company is actively working to complete and file its Form 10-Q as soon as practicable and expects to return to full compliance with its SEC reporting obligations and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing allogeneic and autologous cell therapies derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity leverages the placenta’s unique biology, immunologic properties, and scalable availability to develop therapeutic solutions targeting fundamental mechanisms of aging and age-related disease.

For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the Company’s ability to file its Form 10-Q, the timing of any such filing, the Company’s ability to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), Nasdaq’s acceptance of any such plan, the Company’s ability to regain compliance within any applicable cure period and the Company’s SEC reporting obligations. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Carlos Ramirez

Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.

Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com