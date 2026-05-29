Renown Jazz Artists Hit the Stage to Help Georgians Receive Healthcare

Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, September 12, 2026, The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (FHCGA), a 501 c (3) not-for-profit, federally qualified health center, will sponsor Damien Escobar, Kirt Whalum, and Peter White for its annual Sounds of Good Medicine Fundraiser & Community Health Awareness Event. The event, held at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, Georgia, allows attendees to be a part of FHCGA’s 50+ years of serving on the front line to care for uninsured and underinsured patients.

“We sponsor this event to bring together music lovers, small businesses, corporations, and community partners for a night of exceptional entertainment. It supports our mission to provide comprehensive healthcare with a commitment to excellence,” says Dr. Michael W. Brooks, The Family Health Centers of Georgia’s President & CEO. We serve more than 20,000 patients annually, from children who need immunizations, well-child checks, dental, and vision services to seniors managing multiple chronic illnesses. Brooks continues, “We serve as a role model in counties throughout Georgia for no patient to be left behind.”

Guests are encouraged to reserve seats early as we anticipate a sold-out event. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com or Mable House Box Office. Attendees can enjoy first-class jazz at sponsored or VIP tables, or bring a picnic basket for covered, reserved seats or the lawn. Parking is free.

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