Cash and Gift Cards Dominate Consumer Reward Preferences: Kashkick Survey of 224,000+ Aligns With $507B U.S. Gift Card Market

Tampa, FL, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Kashkick survey of 224,679 U.S. consumers across all 50 states finds that cash and gift cards together dominate consumer reward preferences, with 54.14% of respondents ranking cash (PayPal, Venmo) as their #1 most desirable reward and 34.06% ranking gift cards (Amazon, Visa) as their #2 choice. Both forms of cash-equivalent reward placed far ahead of trips, merchandise, event access, digital subscriptions, and exclusive discounts.

Cash and gift cards are the top consumer rewards preferences

The findings align with broader industry data. According to Capital One Shopping research, the U.S. gift card market is estimated to generate $507.1 billion in revenue in 2026 and grow 11.4% annually, while TSG and Bank of America's 2026 U.S. Consumer Gift Card Study reports that more than half of U.S. consumers (55%) say they would try a new business because of a gift card, up from 49% two years ago.

"Across more than 224,000 respondents, the message is consistent: people want rewards they can actually use," said Katie Nelson, Head of Consumer Research at Kashkick. "Cash is the most flexible reward we can offer, and gift cards function as the close second — both let users decide how the value gets spent. That's the structure consumers respond to, and it lines up with what we're seeing across the broader rewards economy."

What the Ranking Shows

Across the eight reward categories Kashkick tested, cash and gift cards were the only two to draw meaningful #1 or #2 placement. 65.29% of respondents ranked cash as either their first or second choice, and 45.21% ranked gift cards in their top two. Every other category — including all-expenses-paid trips (24.72% top two), physical goods (18.89%), event access (10.00%), and digital subscriptions (8.87%) — trailed significantly. For platforms designing reward structures, the data offers a clear hierarchy: cash first, gift cards second, everything else far behind.

The preference cuts across income levels. 33.20% of Kashkick respondents report household incomes under $25,000, a demographic for whom cash and gift cards carry direct, immediate value — covering groceries, gas, or a household bill rather than sitting unused as merchandise or an unredeemed digital perk.

Industry Context

The Kashkick findings arrive as the gift card category continues its rapid expansion. Per Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. gift card and incentive card market is expected to grow from $207 billion in 2025 to over $220 billion in 2026, with digital formats driving most of the growth. For consumers searching for the best survey apps or ways to earn extra money in 2026, the Kashkick data offers a clear takeaway: the rewards consumers value most are also the ones that function most like cash.

About KashKick

Founded in 2017, Kashkick is a U.S.-based rewards platform that pays members in cash and gift card rewards for playing games, completing surveys, trying new apps, and engaging with offers. Members can cash out via PayPal or Venmo, or redeem earnings for gift cards from leading retailers. Built for the next generation of earners, KashKick bridges the gap between brand discovery and consumer empowerment, giving users control over how they engage and earn. https://kashkick.com/

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