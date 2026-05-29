Fulginiti Law Recovers $1.6 Million for Motor Vehicle Accident Client

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulginiti Law has secured a $1,600,000 recovery on behalf of a client who suffered injuries in a serious motor vehicle accident.

Following the crash, the client initially showed signs consistent with a concussion and underwent medical evaluation and treatment. Thankfully, the client ultimately made a full recovery.

The case reflects the firm’s commitment to fighting for individuals injured in preventable accidents and ensuring clients receive the compensation they deserve during difficult moments.

“While we are proud to have secured this result for our client, we are especially grateful that they were able to make a full recovery after the accident,” said Ken Fulginiti .

Fulginiti Law represents individuals and families in complex personal injury matters throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm’s founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.