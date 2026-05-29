VERI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Veritone, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by July 20, 2026

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Veritone, Inc. (“Veritone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VERI) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Veritone investments, you have until July 20, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of October 14, 2025 through April 14, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements.

On March 26, 2026, Veritone filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announcing preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 and revenue expectations between $18.1 and $30 million. The Company explained that the range in expected revenue was because it was “currently finalizing its accounting determination for certain revenue transactions under ASC 606.” On this news, the price of Veritone shares declined by $0.77 per share, or approximately 30%, from $2.61 per share on March 26, 2026 to close at $1.84 on March 27, 2026.

On April 1, 2026, the Company filed a Form NT 10-K with the SEC, disclosing the Company “was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 . . . within the prescribed time period primarily due to delays in finalizing the Company’s accounting determination of certain barter revenue transactions under ASC 606.” The filing further stated the “ongoing accounting analysis” may “result in out-of-period adjustments, the largest of which may result in a reduction in revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $1.5 million to $2.5 million, or 5.2% to 8.6%, of the total $29.1 million of revenue previously reported for such quarter.” The Company disclosed it was evaluating “whether the previously issued financial statements for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 may need to be revised or restated.” On this news, the price of Veritone shares declined by $0.18 per share, or approximately 9%, from $1.97 per share on March 31, 2026 to close at $1.79 on April 1, 2026.

On April 14, 2026, Veritone disclosed in a filing with the SEC “that the Company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon”, citing five categories of errors with a “collective impact . . . of reducing the company’s quarterly revenue $2.48 million (8.53%) to $26.63 million.” On this news, the price of Veritone shares declined by $0.19 per share, or approximately 8.3%, from $2.28 per share on April 14, 2026 to close at $2.09 on April 15, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Veritone securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com