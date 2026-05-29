EMBC INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Embecta Corp.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Embecta Corp. (“Embecta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EMBC) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 5, 2026, the Company reported second quarter 2026 earnings, which announced results below analyst expectations and included a reduction to full-year 2026 guidance. The Company stated that the two largest contributors to the results were a “loss within our pen needle product category, most of which is concentrated at a single customer” and “overall market volume softness for insulin pens and pen needles in the retail channel.” As a result of this, the Company also announced “a review of our cost structure and organizational footprint.” On this news, the price of Embecta shares declined by $5.35 per share, or approximately 58%, from $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $3.90 on May 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com