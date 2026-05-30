Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Stage 17 Nears Sell Out While XRP Price Prediction Eyes $7.00

MONACO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as Stage 17 moves closer to sellout with the current presale price set at $0.01804 per token. The presale has already crossed $1.36 million in total capital raised, the holder count has passed 9,000, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 5,000 active users, and AlphaPepe has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.



The Stage 17 update gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as XRP price prediction headlines return to long-term upside targets, with Standard Chartered’s revised XRP roadmap pointing toward $7.00 in 2027 if regulatory clarity, ETF demand, and institutional adoption continue to build.

AlphaPepe Stage 17 Nears Sellout at $0.01804

AlphaPepe Stage 17 nearing sellout marks another important step in the project’s presale cycle. The current price remains $0.01804, and the next scheduled pricing step is moving closer as demand continues before public trading begins. That stage progression gives participants a visible path as the Q2 2026 exchange debut approaches.

The presale has now raised over $1.36 million, while the holder count has passed 9,000. That growth shows AlphaPepe is building beyond early launch attention and moving through community expansion, capital formation, and product development before its planned market debut.

The stage-based structure remains one of the project’s clearest retail hooks. Each stage transition brings a new price level, while token delivery stays instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That removes one of the most common friction points seen across early-stage meme coin launches.

AlphaPepe’s product layer continues to support the presale momentum. AlphaSwap, the project’s AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users. That gives AlphaPepe a working product environment before listing, separating it from many presales that enter public markets with only branding and a roadmap.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with over $1.36 million raised, 9,000+ holders, Stage 17 sellout pressure, 5,000 demo users, and instant token delivery, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

XRP Price Prediction Eyes $7.00

The XRP price prediction debate has returned to longer-term targets after Standard Chartered’s revised roadmap pointed toward $7.00 in 2027. The bullish case depends on stronger regulatory clarity , renewed ETF demand, deeper institutional adoption, and XRP moving beyond speculative trading into broader payments infrastructure.

The $7.00 XRP price prediction remains a long-term scenario, not a near-term guarantee. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is Stage 17 execution, AlphaSwap demo usage, 9,000+ holders, and a planned Q2 2026 exchange debut that gives the project a more immediate milestone path.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching XRP price prediction targets. Stage 17 is nearing sellout at $0.01804, the presale has raised over $1.36 million, the holder count has passed 9,000, and AlphaSwap has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users.

The $7.00 XRP price prediction shows how long-term crypto narratives are still attracting attention when institutional adoption and regulatory clarity are part of the story. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with presale progression, product testing, audit completion, and exchange preparation all converging in the same quarter.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working product traction, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and Q2 exchange timing moving together. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01804, with the next sellout milestone now moving closer.

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FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe Stage 17 is active at $0.01804 and is moving closer to sellout. The project has raised over $1.36 million, passed 9,000 holders, surpassed 5,000 active AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

What is the $7.00 XRP price prediction?

The $7.00 XRP price prediction refers to a longer-term Standard Chartered roadmap that points to XRP reaching $7.00 in 2027. The scenario depends on regulatory clarity, ETF demand, institutional adoption, and stronger usage across XRP-related payment infrastructure.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer, faster, and more transparent. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC, giving traders additional tools before interacting with early-stage tokens.

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.36 million in its presale, passed 9,000 holders, surpassed 5,000 active AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit. Stage 17 is live at $0.01804, with instant token delivery, no vesting, no claim delay, and a planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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