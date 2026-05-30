Mikey Moran Launches GLZD, Combining Skincare and Fragrance Into Men’s Grooming Routine

Atlanta, GA, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beauty entrepreneur Mikey Moran has officially launched GLZD, a new men’s grooming brand introducing “body glaze”—a water-free product category designed to combine skincare, fragrance, and skin finish into a single daily routine.

Body Glaze by GLZD

Available now through www.GLZD.com, the Atlanta-based brand enters the growing men’s personal care market with five signature scents formulated to moisturize skin, support fragrance layering, and leave behind a subtle healthy glow without residue or greasiness.

As younger consumers continue investing in premium grooming products, men’s skincare and fragrance have become two of the fastest-growing segments in the beauty industry. Despite that growth, most products in the men’s aisle remain limited to traditional lotions, deodorants, and body sprays.

GLZD was created to bridge that gap by introducing a product that functions as both skincare and fragrance foundation. The company describes body glaze as a fast-absorbing, water-free moisturizer formulated with plant-derived oils and butters that hydrates skin while creating a lightweight finish designed to complement cologne rather than compete with it.

“Men’s grooming has evolved, but body care for men still feels stuck in the past,” Moran said. “Most products are either purely functional or overwhelmingly fragranced. I wanted to create something that felt elevated—a product that moisturizes, layers naturally with fragrance, and gives skin a healthier appearance without feeling heavy.”

The launch marks Moran’s first venture focused specifically on men’s personal care after more than a decade building beauty brands and e-commerce businesses. Moran is also the founder of Private Label Extensions, author of Fearless Beauty: The Hair Business Blueprint, and co-host of the Hair Biz Radio podcast.

GLZD’s formula is built around ingredients including squalane, mango butter, jojoba oil, babassu oil, and rice bran oil. According to the company, the water-free formulation absorbs quickly into the skin while helping create a smooth, subtle glow intended to enhance overall skin appearance rather than leave behind shine or oiliness.

The debut collection includes five distinct scent profiles designed around different moods and settings.

MIDNIGHT blends blue musk, sandalwood, and amber into a darker, evening-focused scent inspired by late nights and intimate settings. SADDLE combines leather, iris, and musk for a more refined profile intended for office wear and everyday confidence.

BARBER draws from traditional barbershop fragrances with notes of lime, lavender, rum, and cedarwood, while HARBOR introduces a warmer coastal-inspired blend of sea salt, driftwood, rum, and soft musk designed for casual settings and weekends.

Completing the collection, SEAGLASS features cucumber, marine accord, driftwood, and white musk to create a cleaner, fresher scent profile suited for daytime wear, post-gym routines, and warm-weather use.

Beyond hydration, Moran says the brand was built around the growing trend of fragrance layering—the practice of combining scented products to create a more lasting and personalized scent experience.

“Cologne shouldn’t have to do all the work,” Moran said. “The idea behind GLZD is that scent starts with the skin. Your moisturizer, your fragrance, and your overall presentation should work together instead of competing with each other.”

All GLZD products are manufactured in the United States and ship directly from Atlanta, Georgia. The company states that all five scents are currently available for purchase online.

To learn more about GLZD and its body glaze collection, visit www.GLZD.com. The brand also shares product education, scent pairing guidance, and brand updates through its Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook accounts, under the handle @glzdlife.

GLZD Logo

About GLZD

GLZD is a contemporary personal care label based in Atlanta, Georgia, created by entrepreneur Mikey Moran. The company develops fragrance-forward essentials engineered for daily wear, combining modern formulation standards with elevated scent design. Its debut collection features five distinct scent profiles crafted to complement individual style, routine, and atmosphere while delivering a lightweight, polished finish for the skin. Products are produced in the United States and shipped directly from Atlanta through GLZD.com.





Media Contact

Company Name: GLZD

Contact Person: Mikey Moran

Email: glzd@glzd.com

Phone: (404) 565-4583

Country: United States

Website: https://www.GLZD.com