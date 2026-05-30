Atlanta Based Health Center celebrates 50 Years of Service

Atlanta, Georgia, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Reaching half of a decade is an incredible milestone,” proudly stated Dr. Michael W. Brooks, MD, MBA, The Family Health Centers of Georgia’s President & CEO. Dr. Brooks attributed the organization’s success to patients’ trust, staff dedication, and unwavering support of its mission. The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (FHCGA), a not-for-profit, 501 c (3), Atlanta-based Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), provides comprehensive, high quality, patient-centered healthcare, with a commitment to excellence.

Why is the organization’s President & CEO responding enthusiastically? He’s thoughtfully answering questions about FHCGA’s transition from celebrating 50 years of service to preparing to leave a legacy that will stand another 50 years. Dr. Brooks reflects that throughout its history to date, FHCGA has played a vital role in addressing evolving healthcare needs, expanding services, launching community-based outreach programs, and forming strategic partnerships. He noted that FHCGA prioritizes health education, prevention, early detection and diagnosis, along with affordable treatment and care coordination, as key factors for delivering successful patient care.

What started as one location with eight exam rooms, rooted in Atlanta’s historic West End community (Georgia’s Fulton County), has grown to locations in Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, and Henry Counties. Partnerships with Clayton County Public Schools, Douglas County School System, and Fulton County Schools allow students, family members, faculty, and surrounding residents to obtain healthcare services through The Family Health Centers of Georgia’s School-Based Health Centers Program. FHCGA operates three mobile medical & dental units that bring healthcare to locations within a 50-mile radius of any of its fixed locations. As the Office of Population Title X administrator for the state of Georgia, FHCGA trains healthcare professionals on best practices for providing care in 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties.

Dr. Brooks shared that FHCGA’s healthcare services have expanded to include adult medicine/family practice, behavioral health, on-site lab & pharmacy, OB/GYN, pediatric/adolescent, pediatric dentistry, telehealth, and vision. The commitment to quality shows through FHCGA’s Joint Commission Accreditation and its recognition by HRSA as a Quality Leader. When asked what his vision is moving forward, Brooks stated, “We must invest in developing our team members, keeping up with advancements in technology, and maintaining first-class infrastructures to leave the legacy we want to leave.” “We must put our patients first and focus on better health outcomes, while maximizing every dollar we receive from grants, foundations, and private support,” Brooks continued.

Maintaining relationships with community-based organizations, corporations, small businesses, individuals, political, and faith-based supporters, FHCGA knows the value of community support. Community partnerships have been and will continue to be an integral lifeline for the organization. These relationships will be pivotal as the organization expands its service base to other communities.

Most importantly, Dr. Brooks recognized that FHCGA has stood on strong shoulders for the past 50 years. It’s the hard work and dedication of former Board Chair, the late Dr. Mirian E. Chivers, and CEO & President Emeritus Daisy L. Harris, along with the dedication of FHCGA’s current Board of Directors, led by Board Chair Janice S. Andrews, that motivative Dr. Brooks and his team to make sure every patient, regardless of health insurance status or ability to pay, receives first class healthcare. That is the legacy FHCGA will leave for generations to come.

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