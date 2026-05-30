Laundry Detergents Market to Reach USD 131.49 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Liquid Pods and Premium Fabric Care Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laundry Detergents Market size was valued at USD 79.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 131.49 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2026 to 2035.

Liquid detergents and single-dose detergent pods are growing in use due to their convenient nature, minimal wastage of packaging materials, and less emission during transportation, contributing even further to the growth of the market.

Laundry Detergents Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 83.32 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 131.49 Billion

CAGR (2026 to 2035): 5.20%

Fastest Growing Region: North America

Largest Region: Asia Pacific

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The U.S. laundry detergents market was valued at approximately USD 14.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 23.24 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.05%.

The U.S. is home to the most commercially mature market for high-end laundry detergents in the world, being characterized by the confluence of the highest household expenditures on laundry products, the most robust innovation pipeline for product development at Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Church & Dwight, and an increasing list of specialty detergents targeting consumers directly.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Liquid detergents dominated the market in 2025 due to their superior stain-removal performance, easy solubility in hot and cold water, and compatibility with high-efficiency washing machines. Detergent pods & capsules are the fastest-growing format driven by rising consumer demand for convenient, pre-measured, and mess-free laundry solutions.

By Application

Household dominated with the largest share in 2025 due to the consistently high frequency of residential laundry activities globally. Industrial & commercial is the growing application segment supported by increasing laundry requirements across hospitals, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing facilities, and institutional sectors.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & hypermarkets held approximately 48.34% share in 2025 due to their extensive product availability, strong retail shelf presence, attractive promotional discounts, and consumer preference for one-stop shopping of household essentials. Online retail is the fastest-growing distribution channel at a CAGR exceeding 12% driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing consumer preference for doorstep delivery convenience.

By End User

Residential dominated through the foundational volume of household laundry washing across all demographics supported by rising disposable incomes, increasing ownership of automatic washing machines, and growing focus on hygiene and fabric care. Commercial laundry and hotels & hospitality are growing segments due to expanding tourism activity, rising hotel occupancy rates, and increasing outsourcing of professional laundry services.

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Regional Insights:

North America has emerged as the fastest-growing laundry detergent region with a compound annual growth rate of 6.84% until 2035, where the US accounts for around 84.3% of North America revenue, being the region with the highest number of innovations in premium and specialty laundry detergents, maximum consumer willingness to spend on high-performance laundry detergents, and most advanced specialty detergent sales network.

The Asia Pacific region has the largest market for laundry detergents in the world because of the dominant market of China in terms of volume of laundry performed per year due to its large population and India's strong growth in washing machine adoption, which has created a market for machine washing detergents.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Seventh Generation Inc.

Method Products PBC

Dropps

Blueland Inc.

Grove Collaborative

Ecover

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Biokleen

Charlie's Soap

Molly's Suds

Grab Green Home

Puracy

Premiumization of Fabric Care Through Specialty Performance Detergents Augment Market Expansion Globally

Key drivers for structural growth in the laundry detergents market are the increasing trends towards premiumization in laundry care products within the advanced economies, which is leading to an investment by consumers in specialized performance detergents aimed at activewear wear, skin sensitivity, infant washing and cold water application, whose superior formulation justifies higher costs than general-purpose detergent products, together with innovations based on environmental sustainability, including new formats such as waterless sheet detergents and solid bar detergents.

Recent Developments:

2025: Procter & Gamble introduced its most advanced Tide Liquid Detergent in 20 years, featuring 25% more cleaning surfactants and 40% more non-ionic surfactants with a formula specifically optimized for cold water washing performance, reflecting the strategic priority of cold-water cleaning capability.

2025: Persil Activewear Clean was named a 2025 Product of the Year USA winner, recognizing the detergent's innovation in stain removal, odor control, and fabric care for athletic and synthetic wear.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Forecast Metrics – helps you understand detergent pricing trends by product type, benchmark pricing strategies of key players, and evaluate future pricing movements influenced by raw material and consumer demand dynamics.

– helps you understand detergent pricing trends by product type, benchmark pricing strategies of key players, and evaluate future pricing movements influenced by raw material and consumer demand dynamics. Regulatory & Sustainability Landscape Metrics – helps you analyze chemical safety regulations, packaging compliance standards, biodegradability requirements, and sustainability mandates shaping the global laundry detergents market.

– helps you analyze chemical safety regulations, packaging compliance standards, biodegradability requirements, and sustainability mandates shaping the global laundry detergents market. Consumer Usage & Demand Trend Metrics – helps you identify shifting consumption patterns between liquid, powder, and pod detergents, along with growing adoption of premium, specialized, eco-friendly, and plant-based cleaning products.

– helps you identify shifting consumption patterns between liquid, powder, and pod detergents, along with growing adoption of premium, specialized, eco-friendly, and plant-based cleaning products. Product Innovation & Technology Adoption Metrics – helps you uncover opportunities in concentrated detergents, single-dose pod technologies, bio-based surfactants, advanced enzyme formulations, and smart washing machine integration systems.

– helps you uncover opportunities in concentrated detergents, single-dose pod technologies, bio-based surfactants, advanced enzyme formulations, and smart washing machine integration systems. Eco-Friendly & Bio-Based Formulation Metrics – helps you evaluate the market transition toward sustainable detergent ingredients, low-impact formulations, recyclable packaging, and environmentally responsible household cleaning solutions.

– helps you evaluate the market transition toward sustainable detergent ingredients, low-impact formulations, recyclable packaging, and environmentally responsible household cleaning solutions. Competitive Landscape & Brand Positioning Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of major detergent manufacturers based on product innovation, pricing strategies, sustainability initiatives, distribution expansion, and recent product developments globally.

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