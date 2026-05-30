Yanik Guillemette — "Canada Slips Into Recession While Ottawa Bills $200,000 for In-Flight Luxury Meals"





MONTREAL, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following StatCan's confirmation today that Canada has officially slipped into a technical recession, Canadian tech entrepreneur and strategic investor Yanik Guillemette is sounding the alarm on the urgent need to revitalize the national economy, sharply criticizing the glaring disconnect of federal politicians.

With real gross domestic product (GDP) stalling in the first quarter of 2026—marking a second consecutive quarterly decline—business capital investment has now fallen for a fifth consecutive quarter. For Guillemette, this economic contraction makes recent revelations of lavish government spending even more unacceptable.

Yanik Guillemette Sounds the Alarm on Economic Competitiveness

"Today's data confirms what the business community has been screaming about for months: our economy is suffocating," said Yanik Guillemette. "Yet, while Canada falls into a technical recession and businesses freeze capital investments just to survive, our politicians are somehow billing $200,000 for in-flight catering on private jets. It is a direct insult to every worker, family, and wealth creator in this country."

Guillemette argues that the ongoing weakness in capital investment is a direct result of an environment that has grown increasingly hostile to entrepreneurship and innovation.

"We urgently need to jolt this economy back to life, cut suffocating red tape, and stop the bleeding of capital leaving our borders," Guillemette added. "Instead of addressing administrative bloat, anti-business policies like Bill C-22, or our plummeting productivity, Ottawa acts as though public money is infinite. You cannot tax and regulate a country into prosperity."

The entrepreneur is calling for an immediate pivot in economic policy to restore market confidence. "It is time to stop running the economy like an all-you-can-eat buffet funded by taxpayers, and start actively supporting those who are actually building the infrastructure of tomorrow."

About Yanik Guillemette Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and strategic investor who contributes to the strategic development of various companies. Specializing in AI adoption for SMEs, digital infrastructure, and North American Trade & Economy, he is widely recognized for his advocacy surrounding long-term technological tools, digital sovereignty, and the economic implications of public policy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21f58e50-e157-468f-ab90-9c05a95cb4b5