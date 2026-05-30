KIAA International LLC Expands Global Leadership with Senior Corporate General Counsel Ms Jagdeep Kaur Joining as Principal Legal Advisor

New Delhi, India, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (New Delhi, India) KIAA International LLC, the international arm of KIAA LLP, has strengthened its global leadership with the appointment of senior aviation legal expert Ms. Jagdeep Kaur as Principal Legal Advisor.

Headquartered in New Delhi, KIAA LLP has established itself as a litigation-driven law firm known for handling complex disputes, regulatory matters, and high-stakes advisory mandates across India. With a strong presence before constitutional courts and a reputation for strategic clarity, the firm has advised domestic and international clients across sectors, including infrastructure, aviation, white-collar crime, and commercial litigation. Building on this foundation, KIAA International LLC was set up as the firm’s international section to address the growing demand for cross-border legal services, particularly from clients operating between India and global business hubs.

Ms. Jagdeep Kaur, as Principal Legal Advisor, will play a pivotal role in shaping KIAA’s international legal strategy and advising on complex, multi-jurisdictional mandates. Ms. Kaur brings over 35 years of experience as a senior in-house counsel advising on complex regulatory, commercial, and cross-border matters. Her professional background spans aviation law, aircraft leasing, transport and infrastructure projects, and international arbitration, along with extensive board-level and regulatory engagement across jurisdictions. Her expertise aligns closely with KIAA’s expanding portfolio of work, which already includes advising international businesses from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Commenting on the development, Karan Bindra, Founder of KIAA, said, “Jagdeep’s induction marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our international practice. Her extensive experience in advising corporate boards and navigating complex regulatory and commercial landscapes across jurisdictions highly enhances our ability to deliver sophisticated legal solutions to global clients.”

KIAA International LLC has also recently completed its registration with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, further strengthening its ability to support clients in international commercial disputes and arbitration. This development complements the firm’s broader effort to align strong Indian litigation capabilities with an increasingly global advisory outlook.

Mr. Bindra added, “Our focus is not merely on geographic expansion but on building a fully integrated practice that combines strong litigation capabilities with strategic international advisory. As our clients increasingly operate across jurisdictions, we are committed to delivering seamless, high-quality legal solutions aligned with global standards.”

Together, Ms. Kaur’s appointment and the firm’s expanding international platform signal a structured and long-term evolution of KIAA’s global practice. As the firm continues to build its global platform, these developments position KIAA to play a more influential role in advising businesses navigating complex, multi-jurisdictional legal environments while remaining anchored to the principles that have defined its growth so far.

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