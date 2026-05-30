ThinkCareBelieve: Week 71 of the Trump Administration 2.0

Washington, DC, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that happened during Week 71 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/05/30/week-71-of-the-trump-administration-2-0/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How have independent journalists gone undercover in antifa camps to expose how they are being privately funded with professional signage, food, water, shelter, tactical equipment and everything needed to run riots at the ICE Facility in NJ?

2) How is the Anti-Fraud Task Force changing the way people view immigration?

3) How is President Trump’s War on Fraud redirecting Social Safety Net Programs to the people who really need it?

4) How are Christians in Nigeria being saved and protected by President Trump?

5) Why did the Deptartment of the Interior choose to go with a rubber swimming pool coating on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

###



