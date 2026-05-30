National Champions are Honoured at the Closing Ceremony of the Skills Canada National Competition 2026, in Toronto

TORONTO, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) recognized the medalists of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2026 at the event’s Closing Ceremony. Over the past week, more than 500 students and apprentices from across the country competed for the title of national champion in more than 40 Skill Areas at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The complete list of results is available on the Skills/Compétences Canada Website.

The top Competitors were awarded medals in six skilled trade and technology sectors, including: transportation, construction, manufacturing and engineering, information technology, services and employment. The Competitors were evaluated based on strict industry standards and competed against the best in young skilled talent from across Canada.

During SCNC, thousands of student visitors, industry leaders, government officials and industry celebrities were in attendance to take part in the onsite activities such as the Skills Showcase featuring First Nations, Inuit and Métis Skills, the Empowering Women in Trades initiative and more than 50 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities. Celebrity guests included television personalities Sherry Holmes and Michael Holmes Jr., as well as five TikTok Creators who joined us courtesy of a partnership with TikTok Canada that aims to promote the skilled trades to young Canadians as viable, first choice career options.

The goal of SCNC is to engage Canadian youth and promote the rewarding and lucrative careers that are available to them in the skilled trades and technologies. It is the only national multi-trade and technology event of its kind for young students and apprentices in the country.

“At SCNC, we see the future of Canada’s workforce in action. This competition not only highlights excellence in skilled trades and technologies, it inspires young people to pursue meaningful, high-demand careers that will drive our country forward”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

In addition, RBC Future Launch awarded a $1,500 RBC Best of Region Award to the Competitor or team with the highest score from each province and territory. The annual award recognizes these leaders as they continue their education and training in the skilled trades industry.

The Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) is supported by our Funding Partner the Government of Canada, our Government Partner, the Government of Ontario, our Title Sponsor, Home Hardware and Presenting Sponsors, UA Canada, Cenovus Energy, and Air Canada. SCNC 2027 will be held in Calgary, Alberta at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. The event hashtag is #SCNC2026.

PHOTOGRAPHY and VIDEO

View the Skills/Compétences Canada Flickr page to access and upload hundreds of high-resolution pictures of competitors in action.

View the highlight video of SCNC 2026.

View SCC’s YouTube channel to view the livestream of the event and catch all the action. You can also access the video footage of day one and two of the competition by clicking on these links.



MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7dcb526-5051-43db-94f2-8280d23c0b47