James Altucher Just Released a Free Presentation He Says Could Be the Most Important 30 Minutes You Watch Before June

Baltimore, MD, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher does not typically give his research away. For decades, institutions and private readers have paid significant fees to access his analysis on emerging technology and early-stage opportunities. This week, he broke that pattern.

In a new presentation available online at no cost, the Wall Street Journal best-selling author and venture capitalist walks viewers through what he calls the most significant convergence of technology and timing he has encountered in more than 40 years of work.

The presentation runs roughly 30 minutes. It requires no signup, no email address, and no credit card. Altucher says he made it free because he believes the information is too time-sensitive to put behind a paywall.

What the Presentation Covers

Altucher structured the video around three core sections.

The first examines the satellite internet network that has quietly grown into one of the most consequential technology platforms on the planet — a constellation of more than 6,750 satellites delivering connectivity across over 100 countries to more than 10 million subscribers. He walks through how the technology works, who is already using it, and why he believes it poses a direct threat to the incumbents that currently control global internet access.

The second section focuses on the IPO timeline. With SpaceX's confidential SEC filing confirmed and the roadshow expected to begin the week of June 8, Altucher walks through what he describes as three "smoking guns" — pieces of evidence he says confirm the listing is imminent and that preparation behind the scenes has been underway for longer than most people realize.

The third section is where Altucher says the presentation diverges from anything else available publicly. He names a specific company, shares its ticker symbol, and details a U.S. patent he believes makes it a critical piece of the satellite internet story going forward.

As he puts it: "In this short video, you'll discover the name and ticker symbol, for free, that allows you to get a stake BEFORE Starlink goes public."

Why Altucher Made It Free

Altucher addresses the question directly in the presentation . He says the typical model — gating research behind a subscription — does not work when the timeline is this compressed. With the roadshow weeks away, he decided the priority was reach over revenue.

As he explains: "I've dropped everything to rush you the details on this… Because after Elon announces the Starlink IPO to the world, your chance at the biggest gains might be gone forever."

He adds that the presentation includes material he would normally reserve for paying subscribers — company names, patent numbers, and specific guidance — provided without any obligation.

What Viewers Are Saying

The presentation has already begun circulating among Altucher's existing audience of more than 150,000 readers. Early response, according to Paradigm Press, has been among the highest engagement the publisher has seen for a free research release.

Altucher says the reaction does not surprise him. As he states in the video: "This is one of the biggest stories of my career."

How to Watch

The presentation is available now at no cost. No registration is required. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher previously managed the hedge fund Formula Capital and helped found the $200 million venture firm 212 Ventures. Over four decades, his early public discussion of Facebook and Netflix, and other transformative technologies have made him one of the most recognized independent voices in technology analysis. His research is published through Altucher's Investment Network by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.