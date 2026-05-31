James Altucher Spent Months Researching the Technology Behind the SpaceX IPO. He Put Everything Into One Presentation and Released It for Free

Washington, D.C., May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher says he has never spent this much time on a single presentation. The research behind it consumed months. The subject matter spans satellite engineering, global telecommunications, patent law, and corporate restructuring. And when it came time to decide how to release it, he chose to give it away.

The presentation — available now online at no cost, with no registration or email required — is Altucher's attempt to do something he says no major media outlet has done yet: walk an ordinary person through the complete satellite internet story from beginning to end, in plain language, with evidence on screen, before the SpaceX IPO roadshow reshapes the conversation permanently.

Why Altucher Says This Presentation Needed to Exist

Altucher's concern is specific. With SpaceX's confidential SEC filing confirmed in April and Kiplinger reporting the roadshow for the week of June 8, the listing is no longer approaching — it is here. Within weeks, every cable news network, financial publication, and social media feed will be saturated with SpaceX coverage.

Altucher says the coverage will be shallow. It will focus on the spectacle — the valuation, the opening bell, the first-day headlines — and skip the substance. The actual technology powering the entire thesis will be reduced to a footnote.

He built the presentation to be the opposite of that. It is detailed. It is methodical. And it starts at the beginning.

As he frames it early in the video: "Over the next few minutes, I'm going to prove all of that to you. I'll share pictures of Starlink's technology… I'll prove to you why Starlink is poised to change everything about our way of life — from how we shop… to how we travel… to how we conduct business… Down to a personal level, too… changing how we interact with our friends and family."

What Altucher Walks Through — Section by Section

The presentation opens with the problem. Altucher spends time on something most technology coverage takes for granted: how the current internet actually works. Cables buried underground. Towers erected neighborhood by neighborhood. Infrastructure that costs hundreds of billions of dollars to build and maintain, and that still fails to reach enormous portions of the planet.

He then introduces what he sees as the replacement — a network of more than 6,750 satellites that orbit the Earth in a low-altitude constellation, delivering high-speed connectivity directly from space. No cables. No towers. No dependence on ground-based infrastructure of any kind.

As he describes it: "For the first time ever, the company has cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers… And instead, it beams fast, reliable, unlimited internet from satellites in space… down to your devices."

Altucher walks through the global footprint. The network already operates across more than 100 countries. It serves upward of 10 million subscribers. It has been adopted by commercial airlines for in-flight connectivity, deployed on ocean-going vessels far from any land-based signal, and activated in disaster zones and active conflict areas where every other system has gone dark.

As he notes: "It's being used on cruise ships and planes throughout the world… It's being used in war zones and natural disasters, when all other access to internet service have been cut off."

He pauses on a point he says most people have never considered. The network does not just serve people who already have alternatives. It reaches populations who have never been connected at all. As he states: "There are 2.9 billion people globally who do NOT have any access to the internet, whatsoever." He argues that bringing those communities online for the first time is not a side effect of the technology. It is one of its most profound implications.

Where the Presentation Goes Deeper Than Headlines

After establishing the technology and its reach, Altucher shifts to what he calls the story beneath the story.

He walks through the current limitations of the satellite network — specifically, the fact that it still requires a physical terminal for users to connect. He explains why that hardware dependency, while manageable for fixed locations and commercial operators, prevents the network from becoming a true replacement for the mobile carriers that billions of people rely on every day.

As he puts it: "As of today, using and connecting to Starlink requires carrying around a bulky terminal wherever you go."

He then introduces a company he says has solved that problem through proprietary technology — a satellite system capable of connecting directly to ordinary smartphones without any additional equipment. He walks viewers through the U.S. patent protecting the technology, displays images of the hardware, and explains in plain terms how the system differs from what currently exists.

This section, Altucher says, is the part of the presentation that no one else is covering. It is also the part he spent the most time researching.

Why He Shows His Evidence on Screen

Altucher says he deliberately structured the video around visual proof rather than verbal claims. Throughout the presentation , he displays satellite imagery, patent documentation, public statements, corporate filings, and news reports on screen as he walks through each point.

He says this was intentional. The claims he makes are large in scope — that an entire industry is facing obsolescence, that a global communications network has been built in orbit with almost no public awareness, that a single patent could determine the next phase of the rollout. He did not want viewers to take his word for any of it.

As he explains during the video: "I'll prove to you why Starlink is poised to change everything about our way of life."

Why the Timing Is Not Flexible

Altucher is direct about why the presentation is free and why it is available now rather than later. The SpaceX roadshow, expected to begin in early June, represents the moment when the public narrative around the listing gets locked in. After that, mainstream coverage will dominate, and the deeper technological story — the part Altucher says matters most — will be buried under a flood of surface-level reporting.

As he says: "I've dropped everything to rush you the details."

He adds that the presentation was built for this specific window. Not a month from now. Not after the listing. Right now, while there is still space for people to examine the story on their own terms and form their own understanding before the media cycle takes over.

How to Watch

The full presentation is streaming now, free of charge, with no signup of any kind. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher has spent more than four decades at the forefront of emerging technology, identifying shifts in connectivity, communications, and computing long before they reach mainstream awareness. He is the host of The James Altucher Show, with more than 70 million downloads and guests including some of the most influential figures in technology and business. His research reaches more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.