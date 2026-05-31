Precede Biosciences Presents New ASCO 2026 Data Demonstrating Ability of Precede Bio Insight™ to Decode MET-Driven Biology and Resistance in Advanced NSCLC

Data include assessment of MET expression, tumor and immune pathway activity, and lineage plasticity from just 1 mL of plasma in advanced NSCLC

Plasma MET test showed high concordance with tissue IHC/FISH in EGFR-mutated NSCLC following progression on first-line targeted therapy (AUC=0.97)

Baseline and longitudinal profiling in METex14 skipping NSCLC identified biology associated with therapeutic sensitivity and resistance, including MET pathway activity, neuroendocrine lineage plasticity, and expression of ADC target GD2 synthase (B4GALNT1)



BOSTON, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company powering next-generation precision medicine through its functional liquid biopsy platform, today announced two new data presentations at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held May 29 to June 2 in Chicago, Illinois.

The data highlight how functional information beyond genomics in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including target expression, pathway activity, and cell-state changes associated with response and resistance to targeted therapies, can be revealed from only 1 mL of plasma using Precede Bio Insight™.

“Patients with advanced NSCLC in whom MET is an important disease driver often require multiple lines of therapy, underscoring the need to better understand the biology driving response and resistance,” said J. Carl Barrett, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Precede Biosciences. “For drug developers working to advance MET-targeted therapies, these data demonstrate the ability of our​ platform to provide a broad functional view of tumor biology from plasma that can help guide patient selection and rational therapeutic development strategies.”

ASCO 2026 Presentations

Data presentations are available in the presentations section of the company website at www.precede.bio.

About Precede Biosciences

Precede Biosciences is a precision diagnostics and data company redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By unlocking genome-wide transcriptional biology through a novel, comprehensive epigenomics approach, the company enables researchers and clinicians to better understand disease biology in real time. By partnering with developers of new medicines and advancing its own diagnostic tests, Precede Bio is working toward a future in which drug development is more efficient and patients receive minimally invasive diagnostics and treatments aligned to the biology of their disease. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Precede Bio Insight™

Precede Bio Insight is a first-of-its-kind product that enables genome-wide liquid biopsy of gene expression from just 1 mL of plasma. Powered by comprehensive epigenomic profiling of cell-free DNA and advanced machine learning, Insight generates quantitative measures of tumor and immune transcriptional biology, including target expression, pathway activity, and cell states. This approach provides a unified, functional view of tumor biology to inform critical R&D decisions, including patient selection and the design of more precise treatment combinations and sequencing strategies. Precede Bio Insight is available for research and development collaborations. To learn more or to start a partnership discussion, visit insight.precede.bio.

Media Contact:

Donelle M. Gregory

media@precede.bio