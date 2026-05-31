CAPHRA Calls for Full Stakeholder Inclusion in Tobacco Control Policy

MANILA, Philippines, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has released a position paper calling on policymakers across the Asia Pacific region to adopt a formal inclusion standard for all significant public health and tobacco control policy work. The paper argues that policies designed without meaningful input from affected communities routinely underperform, erode public trust, and generate unnecessary resistance.

Why Inclusive Policy Works Better

Public health policies succeed when the people they affect understand them, accept them, and can follow them. When affected groups are left out of the design process, the result is poor uptake, confusion, and community pushback. CAPHRA's position paper identifies a clear and repeatable cycle: when trust falls, misinformation grows, resistance increases, and governments spend resources managing conflict rather than improving health outcomes.

Meaningful inclusion breaks that cycle. When stakeholders are engaged early, policy becomes stronger, easier to explain, and more likely to reach the right people at the right time. It also improves safety by surfacing practical problems before rollout rather than after harm has occurred.

What Inclusion Means in Practice

Inclusion is not consultation after decisions have already been made. CAPHRA defines genuine inclusion as structured engagement that begins at the problem definition stage, before policy options are narrowed. It requires hearing from patients, families, community leaders, front-line health workers, service providers, and researchers, including groups that are routinely excluded from formal processes.

The position paper is clear that inclusion must be protected from two specific failures. Tokenism occurs when people are invited to participate but not taken seriously. Capture occurs when a single interest group shapes the process to suit its own agenda. CAPHRA recommends that policymakers address both risks through transparent rules on representation, declared interests, rotating membership, and decisions grounded in both evidence and lived experience.

A Practical Standard Policymakers Can Adopt Now

CAPHRA's recommendation is direct and implementable: adopt an inclusion standard that requires early engagement with affected communities and front-line services, and that mandates a plain-language public summary explaining who was consulted, what was heard, and what changed as a result. This standard does not require large budgets or slow timelines. Practical methods include small roundtables, targeted interviews, and community feedback sessions held in trusted settings.

Where meaningful participation takes significant time or effort, CAPHRA recommends that participation be compensated. Inclusion should not be limited to those with the strongest networks or the most flexible schedules. Meeting times, language, and access must be designed to remove barriers, not create them.

Measuring Real Inclusion

CAPHRA calls for inclusion to be measured, not assumed. Policymakers should track whether engagement happened early in the process, whether the right groups were present, and whether feedback led to concrete changes in policy design. Outcome measures should include service use, public understanding, trust levels, and whether the policy reached communities with the greatest need. These indicators distinguish genuine participation from procedural compliance.

The paper can be read in full at the following link: https://caphraorg.net/wp-content/pdf/CAPHRA-PP-Inclusion_June.pdf