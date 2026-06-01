Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Hits $1.43M While Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $10K

MONACO CITY, Monaco, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has crossed $1.43 million in total capital raised. Stage 17 is now live at $0.01822, while holder growth, AlphaSwap demo traction, and a completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit continue to support the project ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.







The $1.43 million milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Ethereum price prediction headlines return to higher upside targets, with bullish ETH forecasts pointing toward $10,000 if ETF demand, institutional adoption, stablecoin growth, and on-chain activity continue to strengthen.

AlphaPepe Hits $1.43M as Stage 17 Advances

AlphaPepe crossing $1.43 million marks another important milestone in the project’s presale trajectory. Stage 17 is active at $0.01822, and the holder count has now passed 9,100 before public trading begins. That continued growth shows the presale is building beyond early launch attention and moving through stage progression, community expansion, and product development ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

The stage-based structure gives participants a visible path as the launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That removes one of the most common friction points seen across early-stage launches.

AlphaPepe’s product layer continues to support the presale momentum. AlphaSwap, the project’s AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users. That gives the project a working product environment before its exchange debut, separating it from many presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with 9,100+ holders, over $1.43 million raised, Stage 17 momentum, 5,000 demo users, and instant token delivery, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $10K

The Ethereum price prediction debate has returned to higher upside targets, with bullish forecasts pointing toward $10,000 if ETF demand, institutional adoption, stablecoin growth, and stronger on-chain activity continue to support ETH. Standard Chartered has also raised long-term Ethereum targets before, citing stablecoin expansion , Ethereum network usage, and ETH’s role in traditional finance as key drivers.

The $10,000 Ethereum price prediction remains a bullish scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with Stage 17 active at $0.01822, over $1.43 million raised, AlphaSwap already tested by more than 5,000 demo users, and the Q2 2026 exchange debut still moving closer.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Ethereum price prediction targets. The presale has crossed $1.43 million, Stage 17 is live at $0.01822, the holder count has passed 9,100, and AlphaSwap has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users.

The $10,000 Ethereum price prediction shows how aggressive upside narratives are still shaping crypto market attention when ETF demand, institutional adoption, stablecoin growth, and on-chain activity are part of the story. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with presale progression, product testing, audit completion, and exchange preparation all converging in the same quarter.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working product traction, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and Q2 exchange timing moving together. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01822, with the next visible milestones tied to AlphaSwap’s full launch and public exchange access.

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FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.43 million, Stage 17 is live at $0.01822, and the holder count has passed 9,100. The AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has also surpassed 5,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

What is the $10K Ethereum price prediction?

The $10K Ethereum price prediction refers to a bullish scenario where ETH reaches $10,000 if ETF demand, institutional adoption, stablecoin growth, and stronger Ethereum network activity continue to build. It remains a forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer, faster, and more transparent. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC, giving traders additional tools before interacting with early-stage tokens.

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.43 million in its presale, passed 9,100 holders, surpassed 5,000 active AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit. Stage 17 is live at $0.01822, with instant token delivery, no vesting, no claim delay, and a planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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