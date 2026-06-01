NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Brings Agentic AI Storage Processing With In-Silicon Security

News Summary:

New and enhanced NVIDIA DOCA Vault, DOCA Argus and DOCA Flow security capabilities for NVIDIA BlueField-4 provide zero-trust file access, agent behavior visibility and network-level isolation.

With DOCA, Vera BlueField-4 STX delivers runtime threat detection up to 1,000x faster than existing agentless runtime solutions, while enabling network and file access enforcement at speeds of up to 800Gb/s.

Storage, cybersecurity and system partners in the Vera BlueField-4 STX ecosystem are building platforms for enterprise-scale agentic AI.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Taipei -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA DOCA ™ security innovations for NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX , defining a new class of secure-by-design storage for agentic AI factories.

As enterprises move from using AI chatbots to harnessing autonomous agents that reason, retrieve and act across business data, storage is becoming a real-time control point for intelligence. Agentic AI systems depend on fast access to proprietary data and context memory. They also create new exposures as they continuously read, write and share information without direct human oversight.

Vera BlueField-4 STX extends NVIDIA’s accelerated storage architecture with security capabilities designed for the agentic AI era . Powered by a unified NVIDIA DOCA security stack and enforced in NVIDIA BlueField®-4 silicon, STX-based platforms can inspect and govern interactions between agents, data and context memory inline, helping enterprises enable continuous policy enforcement in the AI data path.

“Agentic AI turns enterprise data into a living, real-time system — and that system must be protected where data moves, where context is stored and where agents act,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With Vera BlueField-4 STX, NVIDIA and its ecosystem are building secure-by-design storage infrastructure that enforces trust in silicon at the speed of AI.”

The security innovations enhance the NVIDIA STX-accelerated AI-native storage foundation, which keeps data close and accessible for enterprise systems and long-context reasoning. NVIDIA DOCA enables Vera BlueField-4 STX to provide up to 1,000x faster runtime threat detection than existing agentless runtime solutions, while enforcing network and file access policies at speeds of up to 800Gb/s.

Secure-by-Design Storage for Agentic AI

The expanded Vera BlueField-4 STX platform brings NVIDIA DOCA security libraries and microservices to the AI storage layer, helping enterprises protect data, agents and context memory as agentic AI moves into production. They include:

New NVIDIA DOCA Vault microservices, which help ensure that only authorized AI workloads can access the right files with the right permissions.

NVIDIA DOCA Argus, which provides visibility into agent behavior and AI workload activity.

NVIDIA DOCA Flow, which helps isolate network traffic and protect sensitive data across multi-tenant AI environments.

These new and enhanced capabilities run on BlueField-4, where policies can be enforced in silicon while data continues moving at AI factory speeds. Together, they help partners deliver storage platforms that are secure by design, reducing the risk of unauthorized access, data extractions and sensitive context exposure without adding complexity to enterprise AI deployments.

Partners Build the Secure AI Storage Ecosystem

Cybersecurity leaders integrating enterprise security solutions with Vera BlueField-4 STX include Akamai, Armis from ServiceNow , Check Point, Cisco, CrowdStrike , EQTY, F5, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks , TrendAI, Xage Security and Zscaler .

Leading storage providers and systems manufacturers are building on STX to deliver AI-native storage infrastructure for inference, training and analytics. Storage providers building STX-based platforms include Cloudian , DDN , Dell Technologies, Everpure, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, IBM, MinIO, NetApp, Nutanix, VAST Data and WEKA .

Manufacturing partners AIC, ASUS, Foxconn, Gigabyte, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn are developing STX-based systems.

Global systems integrators Accenture, Deloitte and Worldwide Technology are working with NVIDIA and its partners to bring secure AI storage solutions to enterprises globally.

Availability

STX-based platforms are expected to be available from partners in the second half of 2026.

Watch Huang’s keynote and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Alex Shapiro

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

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