NIO Inc. Provides May 2026 Delivery Update

37,705 vehicles were delivered in May 2026, increasing by 62.3% year-over-year

150,526 vehicles were delivered year-to-date in 2026, increasing by 68.7% year-over-year

Cumulative deliveries reached 1,148,118 as of May 31, 2026



SHANGHAI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its May 2026 delivery results.

The Company delivered 37,705 vehicles in May 2026, representing an increase of 62.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 20,013 vehicles from the NIO brand, 12,029 vehicles from the ONVO brand, and 5,663 vehicles from the FIREFLY brand. Cumulative deliveries reached 1,148,118 as of May 31, 2026.

On May 15, 2026, the ONVO L80, our smart flagship five-seat SUV, officially launched, with deliveries commencing on May 16. As a category-defining product in the large five-seat SUV segment, the L80 integrates innovative space design, flagship smart technologies, and a comprehensive charging and battery swapping network to address user needs in space, travel scenarios, and power solutions. The L80 has received strong user feedback since its launch, further accelerating BEV adoption in the large five-seat SUV market.

As of May 2026, the NIO All-New ES8 has ranked No.1 in sales among models priced above RMB 400,000 across all energy types for five consecutive months, further underscoring its leading position and strong user recognition in the premium segment.

On May 27, 2026, NIO officially launched the ES9, its flagship executive SUV, with deliveries starting on May 28. As the pioneer of the intelligent electric executive flagship SUV segment, the ES9 combines flagship smart technologies, executive-level space and comfort, and a full-domain 900V high-voltage architecture with NIO’s charging and battery swapping network, setting a new benchmark for executive flagship SUVs. As the culmination of NIO’s eleven years of innovation, the ES9 further strengthens NIO’s competitiveness in the premium segment.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, premium smart electric vehicles for families through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture vehicles of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the battery swapping, BaaS, and NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of its vehicles; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build its current and future brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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