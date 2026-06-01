NoLo Wine Innovator Solos Expands into Switzerland with Dealco Swiss Launch

HALLAU, Switzerland, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solos, a subsidiary of global ingredient solutions provider Prodalim and a leading innovator in true-to-source no- and low-alcohol (NoLo) beverages, today announced a new Switzerland production collaboration with Rimuss & Strada Wein AG in Hallau, expanding access to NoLo solutions for Swiss wine producers and beverage brands.

The partnership integrates Solos’ patented Aroma Recovery System (ARS) into Rimuss & Strada’s existing commercial-scale infrastructure, strengthening Solos’ European production network while bringing its aroma-preservation technology to more wine producers seeking premium NoLo quality. In conjunction with the launch, Rimuss & Strada has established Dealco Swiss, a dedicated dealcoholization business unit to manage commercial production and customer service.

“Switzerland represents an important next step in Solos’ European expansion and our vision for premium alcohol-removed wine without compromise,” said Claudia Geyer, CTO of Solos. “Through owned facilities and strong regional production partners like Dealco Swiss, we are creating a scalable platform that allows producers to meet changing consumer preferences while preserving authenticity and sensory quality.”

Powering dealcoholization is a DeAlcoTec vacuum distillation column by Centec, a Solos partner recognized for efficient, gentle alcohol removal at low temperatures. Dealco Swiss supports flexible commercial production with batch sizes ranging from 2,500L to 30,000L, alongside IFS and organic certifications and bottling capabilities across multiple formats. The new facility in Switzerland has a production capacity of 10 million liters and, together with Solos’ existing global production sites, brings the company’s worldwide production capacity to more than 40 million liters annually.

The Switzerland collaboration continues Solos’ rapid international expansion following recent launches serving Spain and California. Latin American expansion is underway.

About Prodalim

Prodalim is a global leader in juice solutions and specialty ingredients, delivering sustainable, innovative solutions for the food and beverage industry through its tree-to-table supply chain and global footprint. Visit Prodalim at prodalim.com.

About Solos

Solos is a global leader in aroma recovery for premium dealcoholized wine, beer, and spirits. Its patented Aroma Recovery System (ARS) preserves original aroma signatures for true-to-source no- and low-alcohol beverages. Visit Solos at solos-technology.com

About Rimuss & Strada

Rimuss & Strada Wein AG is a Swiss producer of wines and sparkling wines based in Hallau, combining winemaking expertise with advanced production and bottling capabilities. Visit Rimuss & Strada at rimuss&strada.ch

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c90d1f8-10c9-4274-b0bd-4669638bf8ed