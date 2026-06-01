NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Becomes the Global Platform for a Robotaxi-Ready World

News Summary:

Foxconn is expanding its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to develop and deploy level 4-ready robotaxi fleets in Taiwan, beginning in Kaohsiung, with plans to scale across Asia.

VinFast is working with Autobrains to bring level 4 vehicles built on DRIVE Hyperion to the Southeast Asia market.

Uber will integrate several DRIVE Hyperion-powered autonomous vehicle fleets into its global ride-hailing network, including collaborations with Autobrains to launch a robotaxi program in Munich later this year.

HUMAIN is working to bring DRIVE Hyperion-powered robotaxis to Saudi Arabia, expanding the platform’s global footprint into the Middle East.





TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Taipei -- NVIDIA today announced a major expansion of the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion ™ robotaxi-ready platform ecosystem, bringing together leading global automakers, manufacturing and autonomous vehicle (AV) software ecosystem partners along with ride-hailing mobility providers to build and expand level 4-ready robotaxi fleets.

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion provides the entire global transportation industry with a safe, scalable, level 4-ready platform built on the NVIDIA Halos full-stack safety system for physical AI. It combines high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ in-vehicle compute, NVIDIA Halos OS — the software foundation of Halos, built on the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS™ operating system — with a compatible multimodal sensor suite and NVIDIA DRIVE™ AV software purpose-built for highly automated and autonomous driving capabilities.

“Autonomous mobility is entering its industrial scaling moment,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Vehicles are becoming robots, and robotaxi fleets will require AI infrastructure that can perceive, reason and operate safely in the real world. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion gives the world’s automakers, AV developers and mobility networks a common level 4-ready foundation — uniting compute, sensors, safety software and a global ecosystem to bring robotaxis from pilots to everyday transportation at scale.”

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Offers Foundation for Level 4-Ready Vehicles

As more manufacturers, AV developers and mobility partners join the DRIVE Hyperion ecosystem, NVIDIA is the only company offering a level 4-ready platform that enables the global automotive industry to build and scale robotaxi and AV fleets.

NVIDIA is collaborating with automakers, tier 1 suppliers, software and mobility providers in Asia, Europe and the Middle East to scale robotaxi deployments.

Foxconn is expanding its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development and planned deployment of level 4-ready robotaxi fleets built on NVIDIA. The effort combines Foxconn’s contract design and manufacturing services with NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion platform to support the rapid integration, scaling and deployment of level 4 electric vehicles — starting in Taiwan, with Kaohsiung expected to serve as an early deployment city, and expanding across Asia.

The collaboration reinforces Taiwan’s role in the global autonomous mobility ecosystem, building a scalable, safety-focused robotaxi platform to advance more efficient urban transportation. Foxconn plans to launch a robotaxi service in 2028, starting with airport-to-city routes and later expanding along corridors linked to Taiwan’s high-speed rail network.

“Kaohsiung City is proud to support the vision of building Taiwan into a global leader in smart transportation and physical AI innovation,” said Chen Chi-mai, mayor of Kaohsiung. “The collaboration between Foxconn, Foxtron and NVIDIA represents an important milestone in accelerating Taiwan’s transformation into a world-class smart city ecosystem. As Taiwan’s major industrial and innovation hub, Kaohsiung is actively investing in smart infrastructure, green mobility and AI-driven urban development. We look forward to participating in future smart transportation initiatives, including robotaxi applications and intelligent traffic systems, to create safer, smarter and more sustainable cities for the next generation.”

“Autonomous mobility is a strategic focus of Foxconn’s EV initiative,” said Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn. “By leveraging strategic partnerships and NVIDIA’s capabilities, we are accelerating the deployment of level 4 robotaxi technology, with Foxconn providing high-performance computing and sensor integration to enable a worldwide rollout across communities and cities.”

VinFast is working with Autobrains to bring level 4 vehicles built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion to Southeast Asia, combining VinFast’s vehicle development and manufacturing capabilities with Autobrains’ autonomous driving software stack.

“Advanced mobility shouldn’t be a luxury,” said Duong Nguyen, deputy CEO of ADAS at VinFast Global. “VinFast is committed to building scalable and accessible autonomous driving solutions through collaboration with global technology leaders. Together with Autobrains and NVIDIA, we are exploring a practical and cost-efficient path toward level 4 mobility for Southeast Asia’s highly dynamic real-world traffic environments.”

In Europe, Uber is also working with Autobrains to launch a robotaxi program in Munich built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, integrating Autobrains’ agentic AI autonomous driving software to support scalable, level 4-ready robotaxi operations. The effort further expands Uber’s growing reach in the European ride-hailing market, with more details on the selected automaker to be announced later this year.

“For automakers and autonomy developers, the challenge is not just building autonomous vehicles — it’s bringing them into a commercial network where they can reliably serve riders at scale,” said Sarfraz Maredia, global head of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber. “This program creates a new path to do that by combining vehicle-agnostic autonomy, leading AI compute and Uber’s ride-hailing platform.”

“Autonomous driving will not scale by relying on a single model to solve every driving scenario,” said Igal Raichelgauz, founder and CEO of Autobrains. “It requires systems that can reason, adapt and make decisions under uncertainty. With Uber and NVIDIA, we are bringing Autobrains’ Agentic AI into autonomous ride-hailing — combining reasoning-based driving intelligence with the mobility platform and automotive compute needed to support scalable robotaxi operations across cities, vehicles and real-world conditions.”

HUMAIN is working to bring NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion-powered robotaxis to the Middle East, expanding the platform’s regional footprint. The collaboration leverages HUMAIN’s AI and mobility ecosystem to support the development and deployment of level 4-ready autonomous transportation solutions across the region.

“Autonomous mobility will become one of the defining AI platforms of the next decade,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “By working with NVIDIA, HUMAIN is helping enable the infrastructure, intelligence and operational scale needed to develop and support the future of level 4-ready transportation in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration reflects our broader vision to help build AI-native infrastructure platforms that connect the digital and physical worlds at scale.”

Watch Huang’s keynote and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei .

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Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: vehicles becoming robots, and robotaxi fleets requiring AI infrastructure that can perceive, reason and operate safely in the real world; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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