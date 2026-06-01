HP Debuts PCs Built for the Next Wave of Windows PC Experiences Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark™

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced its latest devices and solutions, designed to enable developers of all types to create new experiences using AI.

HP is previewing PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark™, bringing a reinvention of personal computing, combining personal agents, advanced content creation, and high-performance gaming in a new platform engineered from the ground up for the next wave of Windows PC experiences.



“Developers are moving from experimenting with AI to shipping agentic applications, and they need PCs that are as open, fast, and flexible as their workflows,” said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President and Division President, Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc. “Our expanded portfolio pairs compact, powerful hardware with pre-configured environments and open-source toolchains to eliminate setup friction and accelerate the path from idea to execution. Whether it is a device optimized for hybrid Windows workflows, creators, gamers, or AI practitioners or powerful workstations for edge development, we’re giving builders a clear, practical path to run local agents and scale hybrid AI with confidence.”

“Over 70% of enterprise PCs run Windows, and our customers have asked for AI supercomputing power that can seamlessly integrate into their existing environments,” said Jim Nottingham, Senior Vice President and Division President, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “We plan to add support for Windows in the HP ZGX Fury GB300 and remain committed to expanding our portfolio to meet evolving customer needs through strong collaboration with our partners.”

New solutions include:

The latest notebooks and desktops powered by NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform. RTX Spark is designed for creators, gamers, and AI developers, bringing NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform and suite of RTX technologies to slim laptops with all-day battery life. Beginning later this year, HP will bring RTX Spark to its HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and HP OmniBook X 14 laptops , and will be the world’s thinnest RTX Spark, built for powerful performance. i

RTX Spark is designed for creators, gamers, and AI developers, bringing NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform and suite of RTX technologies to slim laptops with all-day battery life. Beginning later this year, HP will bring RTX Spark to its , and will be the world’s thinnest RTX Spark, built for powerful performance. The company is also planning to expand its RTX Spark offerings with a compact desktop, bringing new choice to creators, AI enthusiasts, and developers.

Ultimate deskside AI supercomputer with NVIDIA GB300. HP deskside and rackable high-performance compute powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip will be coming to Windows later this year, empowering enterprise teams to build, run, and connect always-on, frontier AI agents to Windows applications and workflows.

HP deskside and rackable high-performance compute powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip will be coming to Windows later this year, empowering enterprise teams to build, run, and connect always-on, frontier AI agents to Windows applications and workflows. ZGX Nano for regulated environments, for secure, local AI processing. A new HP ZGX Nano configuration combines tightly integrated hardware and software to minimize attack surfaces by physically restricting wireless access and external interfaces. Built on Zero Trust principles, the HP ZGX Nano enables the deployment of secure and reliable AI in classified and remote environments, setting a new benchmark for AI development in the most demanding real-world conditions.

Intelligent Edge Platforms Powering AI Innovation

HP is also unveiling a new class of developer PCs for the agentic AI era: systems designed not just to use AI, but to help developers build it. The company’s portfolio now ranges from IT-managed, high-performance workstations to self-managed, off-the-shelf devices available at retail. These PCs are designed to support practical AI development and creation across Windows and Linux, with systems tuned for local agents, hybrid AI workflows, open-source tooling, and fast setup.

By pairing compact, powerful hardware with pre-packaged developer environments, command-line workflows, OpenClaw-based starter kits, and support for agent frameworks such as Hermes, HP will make it easier for developers to move from idea to working agent without stitching the stack together from scratch.

Full-sized PC performance in a compact design. The new HP OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC is the world’s first Mini AI PC with Thunderbolt™ Share. ii Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors and built-in AI capabilities, it replaces bulky towers with a sleek footprint and enables seamless workflows with support for controlling two PCs with a single keyboard and mouse, plus fast file transfers between projects. Build the ideal desk setup that allows you to do your best work with versatile ports, including two Thunderbolt™ 4 connections, iii and support up to four 4K displays. iv

The new is the world’s first Mini AI PC with Thunderbolt™ Share. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors and built-in AI capabilities, it replaces bulky towers with a sleek footprint and enables seamless workflows with support for controlling two PCs with a single keyboard and mouse, plus fast file transfers between projects. Build the ideal desk setup that allows you to do your best work with versatile ports, including two Thunderbolt™ 4 connections, and support up to four 4K displays. Workstation capabilities, off-the-shelf and ready to perform out of the box. HP is also expanding its advanced compute offering by bringing the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 series processors to the HP Z2 Mini G1a and integrating the validated AMD Ryzen™ AI Halo developer software stack, featuring the Ryzen™ AI Developer Center, AMD ROCm™, pre-installed AI frameworks, models and guided playbooks, so developers can start building and running advanced AI workloads instantly. Expected to be available in select retail channels later this year, this powerful workstation will provide everyday developers with powerful, accessible tools. This partnership underscores HP’s commitment to delivering advanced AI capabilities and workstation-class performance, empowering developers to accelerate their workflows with innovative, flexible systems.

Pricing and Availabilityv

The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and HP OmniBook X 14 powered by RTX Spark are expected to be available later this year. Additional device details and pricing will be shared closer to availability.

and powered by RTX Spark are expected to be available later this year. Additional device details and pricing will be shared closer to availability. The HP OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC with Intel Core Ultra is expected to be available in August 2026. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

i Based on publicly available information and HP’s internal analysis of 14-inch and 16-inch display consumer notebooks from major manufacturers with Windows on Arm and a thermal design power of greater than 45W as of June 2026. Slimness is determined by the notebook’s rear height of 15.73 millimeters on HP OmniBook Ultra 16 inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC and 13.53mm on HP OmniBook X 14 inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC. Rear height measurement is near the back edge where the chassis bottom cover taper ends, excluding transition area to rubber feet and hinge cap.

ii HP internal analysis based on all mini PCs in the market as of May 2026. Mini PCs are defined herein as desktop PCs with a volume of less than 5 liters. Thunderbolt™ Share enables connection, control, and file transfer between two PCs using a single Thunderbolt™ cable. Both PCs must run Windows 11 or later, feature Thunderbolt™ 4 or Thunderbolt™ 5 ports, and have the Thunderbolt™ Share application installed. A valid Thunderbolt™ Share license is required on at least one device.

iii Actual throughput may vary. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

iv External displays, cables, and adapters required for multi-display support are sold separately.

v Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.