Nutanix Unified Storage Achieves NVIDIA Certification as Enterprises Race to Build AI Factories

Nutanix Unified Storage validated at enterprise level to support NVIDIA-powered AI infrastructure for production workloads

Nutanix advances AI-native storage with planned NVIDIA BlueField-4 STX support

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) solution is NVIDIA-Certified at the enterprise level. NVIDIA-Certified Storage is designed to enable enterprises and cloud providers to confidently deploy storage solutions that support the performance, security, and scale required for large-scale production AI workloads. Nutanix is also advancing AI-native storage with planned support for NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, reinforcing its focus on faster data access, greater storage efficiency, and simpler AI operations at scale.

As enterprises and cloud providers race to build AI factories to support production AI workloads, they require infrastructure that can keep data moving, maximize GPU utilization, and reduce deployment risk. Success depends not only on access to powerful GPUs but on the ability to feed those systems with data efficiently and reliably. Fragmented infrastructure, siloed data, and inconsistent performance can slow deployments, limit GPU efficiency, and make AI harder to scale reliably.

With this certification, Nutanix is providing enterprises and cloud providers with a validated configuration to support enterprise deployment of AI infrastructure. The certification helps ensure NUS is validated for full-stack interoperability with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, helping to reduce I/O bottlenecks and integration risk. By enabling linear scalability for the data-hungry demands of AI workloads, it helps ensure an organization’s most valuable assets, its GPUs and data, are working at maximum efficiency in production environments.

“To build and run AI factories successfully, enterprises must move past fragmented infrastructure and data silos that limit GPU infrastructure efficiency,” said Thomas Cornely, executive vice president, Product Management, Nutanix. “This NVIDIA certification validates that Nutanix Unified Storage delivers the full-stack interoperability, linear scalability, and reliable data velocity that modern AI workloads demand. By collaborating closely with NVIDIA, we are giving customers a unified, high-performance foundation to scale their production AI operations with confidence.”

"As enterprises scale their AI factory deployments to meet demanding agentic AI workloads, storage is foundational to unlocking full-stack performance, efficiency, and accuracy,” said Jason Hardy, vice president, Storage Technology, NVIDIA. “Nutanix Unified Storage achieving NVIDIA certification gives customers a trusted, interoperable foundation to eliminate data bottlenecks, maximize GPU utilization, and scale production AI workloads with confidence."

Certified for NVIDIA-Powered AI Infrastructure

Built on a 10-node, all‑NVMe cluster, NUS leverages enhanced parallel NFS (pNFS) and GPUDirect Storage over NFS with RDMA to establish a low-latency, high-throughput, and resilient data path directly between GPUs and storage—maximizing utilization while minimizing downtime.

The result is a scalable foundation for enterprise AI that helps customers move from targeted GPU deployments to larger production environments while keeping storage performance predictable as AI workloads expand. To support large-scale AI performance, the solution uses NVIDIA Spectrum‑X Ethernet , including NVIDIA Spectrum‑4 switches and BlueField‑3 DPUs, and delivers linear scalability from 10 GB/s read and 5 GB/s write for 32 GPUs to 160 GB/s read and 80 GB/s write for 1,024 GPUs.

This resilient, zero-downtime architecture provides a flexible foundation for AI workloads, supporting training, fine-tuning, inference, and RAG pipelines across a wide range of compute platforms including x86-based systems (NVIDIA RTX 6000 PRO Blackwell, NVIDIA H200 NVL), NVIDIA HGX servers with B200, H200, or H100 GPUs, and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip configurations.

Availability

The NVIDIA-Certified Nutanix Unified Storage reference architecture is available today.

Planned support for NVIDIA BlueField-4 STX is expected to be available in the second half of 2026.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. Customer statements on results, benefits, savings or other outcomes depend on a variety of factors including their use case, individual requirements, and operating environments, and should not be construed to be a promise or obligation to deliver specific outcomes or as guarantees of future performance. This press release contains express and implied forward‑looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits, performance and capabilities of Nutanix Unified Storage, interoperability with NVIDIA technologies, planned support for NVIDIA BlueField‑4 STX, and anticipated demand for AI infrastructure. These forward‑looking statements are not historical facts and are based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, opinions, and beliefs. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including risks related to product development, the timing and availability of partner technologies, including NVIDIA technologies, and the performance of solutions in customer environments.