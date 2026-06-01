Xage Security Supercharges Its Just-Announced Zero Trust for Agentic AI Solution with NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Security Innovations

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection, is announcing support for new and enhanced NVIDIA DOCA security capabilities and NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX , also announced today. NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, powered by NVIDIA DOCA security , defines a new class of secure-by-design AI storage, embedding real-time protection for data, agents and context memory in silicon to enable trusted agentic AI. Xage’s integration with NVIDIA DOCA security is designed to enable line-speed visibility, policy enforcement, and control across AI factory environments, supercharging Xage’s Zero Trust for Agentic AI to observe, govern, and control AI interactions at massive scale. The combined solution is designed to deliver these outcomes while preserving AI performance and operational efficiency, without requiring modification of host-based software or the protected workloads.

“AI factories are becoming the new critical infrastructure—and they require critical-infrastructure-grade security protection,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage Security. “As autonomous AI agents gain access to sensitive data, APIs, applications, and core systems, organizations need unbypassable visibility into and control over what those agents can see, do, and change. By supporting NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX and Enhanced DOCA security architecture, Xage brings identity-based Zero Trust to the heart of the AI Factory, delivering the foundational security required for the successful use of AI with organizations’ mission critical data, workflows and operations.”

Xage Zero Trust for Agentic AI Solution

Xage Zero Trust for Agentic AI helps enterprises move AI agents safely from pilots to production. Agentic AI systems increasingly operate across APIs, SaaS platforms, databases, cloud services, file storage, internal applications, and operational technology environments. Xage capabilities provide end-to-end visibility and control across the full AI interaction chain: users, agents, models, tools, APIs, applications, infrastructure, and resources. Unlike approaches focused only on prompts or model outputs, Xage governs exactly what each agent can access and what actions it can take.

How Xage Will Work with NVIDIA BlueField and DOCA

NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, powered by NVIDIA DOCA security, provides a foundation for applying granular security policies at line rate, detecting and blocking threats to AI workloads in real time, and implementing visibility and control to secure agentic workflows at scale.

Xage’s Zero Trust for Agentic AI will provide multiple points of integration with NVIDIA’s BlueField-4 STX to enable seamless end-to-end protection for AI factories.

Xage will provide AI Security Gateways to run natively in the NVIDIA DOCA architecture using the Xage Resource Gateway, Xage Agent Sentry and Xage Extended Protection (XEP) components, securing resources and AI agents.

The Xage Resource Gateway can also integrate with NVIDIA DOCA Vault for file access visibility and control.

The Xage Fabric’s policy engine will utilize information from DOCA for real-time interaction decisions.

Xage can integrate with and provide identity-level intelligence to DOCA Argus and DOCA Flow, sharing events such as login attempts, entitlement delegation, credential changes etc., which can fuel NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX’s threat detection.

For hardware-accelerated control and enforcement, Xage integrates with DOCA OvS. Xage dynamically configures the DOCA BlueField OvS stack to allow permitted interactions while blocking anything unauthorized.

Lastly, Xage can act as the response mechanism for real-time automated-detection-and-response - for instance, isolating a suspect agent, suspending access for a suspect user, or adding additional protections to a resource that was experiencing anomalous access patterns.





Together, Xage and NVIDIA DOCA integration will create a closed-loop security model: DOCA-based infrastructure observing runtime behavior for visibility; Xage evaluating identity, policy, resource, context, and action; and Xage enforcement controls, working through DOCA-OvS, helping to allow, deny, contain, or escalate agent activity before it creates business risk.

Xage can help organizations using NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX and NVIDIA DOCA to:

Monitor, control and protect AI agents at both the infrastructure and workload levels

Enforce least-privilege access to AI, resources, data, tools, APIs, and applications

Apply granular “just in time, just enough” zero trust policies at line rate, blocking threats

Govern interactions between agents, models, APIs, storage, data and other resources

Block lateral movement and contain any suspect agent

Gather detailed information for anomaly detection

Implement and enforce automated threat response

Maximize the efficiency and resilience of AI Factories





Xage Zero Trust for Agentic AI gives enterprises a way to secure AI agents, govern access to critical resources, prevent unauthorized actions, and maintain audit-ready visibility across the AI lifecycle. With support for NVIDIA DOCA and NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, Xage extends its distributed Zero Trust architecture into the next generation of AI Factories—helping enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure operators adopt agentic AI with greater confidence, resilience, visibility, and control.

About Xage Security

Xage Security is a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection on a mission to pioneer a secure tomorrow. Control access and prevent attacks in the cloud, in the data center, at the remote operational edge anywhere on Earth, and even in orbit with the Xage Fabric Platform. Xage is easy to manage and can be deployed in a day, giving users easy and secure access to the assets they need from anywhere while preventing advanced adversaries and insider threats at every stage of the attack chain. Visit xage.com to learn more.