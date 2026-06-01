Intravacc and Primrose Bio Renew Partnership to Enhance Conjugate Vaccine Development

Primrose Bio will supply its industry-leading carrier protein, PeliCRM197®, for vaccine development

Intravacc has knowhow in vaccine conjugation and manufacturing of carrier protein-based products

Clients active in conjugate vaccines will benefit from a seamless solution across development and manufacturing





BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in infectious disease and therapeutic vaccines and biologics, and Primrose Bio, a biotechnology company with leading technologies that improve the manufacturing of next-generation therapeutics, renew their strategic partnership to enhance the development and supply of conjugate vaccines. Third parties engaged in developing conjugate vaccines will have access to a seamless solution for vaccine conjugation, manufacturing, and supply.

Ivo Lemmens, Intravacc’s managing director, says:

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Primrose Bio. By combining our expertise with Primrose's cutting-edge technologies, we aim to revolutionize the landscape of conjugate vaccine development, ultimately benefiting millions worldwide."

Andrew Burch, Primrose Bio’s CEO, further comments:

“Expanding the capability of our PeliCRM197® franchise with Intravacc now creates a full-service solution for our early-stage customers and partners needing vaccine conjugation development. With both companies having direct product experience in preclinical, manufacturing, and clinical development, the combined know-how of the two firms fills a gap that is needed by the vaccine industry as a whole.”

This partnership harnesses the synergistic strengths of both companies, fostering innovation and efficiency in vaccine development. Intravacc contributes its comprehensive technical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and robust capabilities in antigen conjugation process development, scale-up, and GMP production of conjugate vaccines. Primrose Bio complements this with its ultra-pure production, supply chain, and regulatory support for the PeliCRM197® carrier protein, a vital ingredient in conjugate vaccine formulations and the only CRM197 used in commercial vaccines available for purchase. This carrier protein is offered in a range of quantities and grades, from milligrams to kilograms, both for research and GMP applications. The partnership signifies a strategic alignment aimed at advancing vaccine development and accessibility for researchers and industry clients.

About Intravacc

Intravacc is a leading global CDMO specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical partners. Leveraging its cell-culture, bacterial, and conjugation platforms and extensive GMP capabilities, Intravacc supports the full development pathway from early-stage research to Phase I/II clinical production. With a strong track record in technology transfer and scalable vaccine solutions, Intravacc enables partners to accelerate timelines, reduce risk, and efficiently bring innovative vaccines to the clinic. For more details, visit www.intravacc.nl.

About Primrose Bio, Inc.

Primrose Bio was established in 2023 from the merger of Primordial Genetics, Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Pfenex Expression Technology® platform and PeliCRM197® carrier protein franchise. This combination brings together Primordial’s Prima RNApols™ and Function Generator™ platforms to enhance the development and manufacturability of complex protein- and nucleic acid-based products for human and animal health, vaccines, and non-pharmaceutical uses. Top pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Serum Institute of India, and Alvogen, use these technologies in their approved products. Additional clients include Arcellx, Arcturus, and a host of others well known players. For more details, visit www.primrosebio.com.

Contact info

Intravacc

Dr. Robert van der Put, VP BD

P: +31 30 792 03 00

E: businessdevelopment@intravacc.nl

Primrose Bio

Melanie Venter-Roit, Communications

P: +1 858 344 4419

E: media@primrosebio.com