Endeavour Reports Fatal Accident at Lafigué Mine

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

ENDEAVOUR REPORTS FATAL ACCIDENT AT LAFIGUÉ MINE

London, 1 June 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) regrets to report that a contractor colleague passed away on 29 May following a heavy mining equipment incident that occurred during water drainage activities, being carried out by a civil engineering contractor, at the Lafigué mine in Cote d’Ivoire.

All relevant authorities have been informed, and Endeavour is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident to understand its root causes. Contractor activities were temporarily paused, while processing operations continued uninterrupted.

The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues remain our top priority and we extend our sincere sympathies and support to our contractor colleague’s family, colleagues and friends.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

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260601 - NR - Fatality at Lafigue
GlobeNewswire

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