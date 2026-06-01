Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

1 June 2026 at 9 AM EEST

Arttu Lindroos appointed SVP, HR and member of the Group Executive Board at Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has appointed Arttu Lindroos (43, B.Sc.) as SVP, HR and a member of the Group Executive Board. Lindroos will assume his position on 1 September 2026 and will report to the President and CEO.

Lindroos joins Lassila & Tikanoja from VR Group, where he serves in business HR leadership roles. He has extensive experience in organisational development and change management in labour-intensive and operationally demanding environments. Previously, he has held similar positions at Teknos Group and Posti Group.

“L&T has entered a new phase as a pure-play circular economy company, and we are strengthening our ability to renew and develop. Arttu brings the experience and drive we need to accelerate this progress”, says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

“I am delighted to join L&T at this stage. The company has a clear direction, and I look forward to contributing to building an organisation where everyday work functions well”, says Arttu Lindroos.

Arttu Lindroos’ photo and CV are available on the company’s website:

Group Executive Board





LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810



Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en