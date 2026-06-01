Fuel Card Market Size to Hit USD 2480.39 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Card Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Fuel Card Market Size was worth USD 782.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to be valued at USD 2480.39 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.27% during 2026–2035.”

Fleet Digitalization and AI-Enabled Telematics Integration Fueling Global Demand for Advanced Fuel Card Systems

The key growth enabler of the Fuel Card Market is the large-scale digital transformation of fleet operations globally, with fuel card platforms increasingly integrated with GPS tracking systems, AI-based fleet monitoring technologies, and telematics software to improve fuel efficiency, optimize driver routes, and reduce operational expenses. Fleet operators across Europe and North America are adopting digital fuel card platforms capable of tracking driver behavior, fuel consumption patterns, idle time, route efficiency, and vehicle maintenance schedules in real time. The growing deployment of connected fleet ecosystems and unified mobility payment platforms is enabling centralized management of fuel, EV charging, tolls, parking, and maintenance expenses, creating significant long-term growth opportunities for the global fuel card industry.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

WEX Inc.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

BP p.l.c.

Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Edenred S.A.

U.S. Bancorp

Radius Payment Solutions Limited

Comdata Inc.

E100 International Trade Sp. z o.o.

DKV Mobility Group SE

Fleetcor Europe Ltd.

Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.

ENGEN Petroleum Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

P97 Networks, Inc.

Fuel Card Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 782.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2480.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.27% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Card Type (Universal Fuel Card, Branded Fuel Card, Prepaid Fuel Card)

• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles)

• By Application (Fuel Refill, Toll & Parking Payments, Vehicle Maintenance)

• By End User (Transportation & Logistics, Corporate Fleets, Government & Public Sector)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Card Type

The Universal fuel card segment dominated with approximately 46.24% revenue share in 2025 due to businesses having a preference for flexible payment methods that can facilitate payments for fuel at different fueling stations. The Branded fuel card segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing type at approximately 13.11% CAGR from 2026 to 2035, driven by rising collaborations between fuel companies and fleets that desire loyalty schemes, discounts on fuel prices, and seamless payments.

By Vehicle Type

Commercial vehicles dominated with approximately 48.36% revenue share in 2025 owing to the growing trend towards adoption of electronic fuel payment solutions by transport firms, logistic service providers, and fleet managers to effectively control high fuel usage and associated costs. The commercial vehicles category is also anticipated to register the highest growth at a CAGR of about 13.03% from 2026 to 2035, attributed to the swift growth in logistics operations, rising long-distance transport services, and high usage of AI-based fleet management solutions.

By End User

The Transportation & Logistics segment dominated the market with approximately 49.28% revenue share in 2025 since logistics companies utilized fuel cards to streamline business operations, manage fuel costs, and control their commercial vehicle fleets efficiently. This segment is also expected to be the fastest growing at approximately 12.84% CAGR during the forecast period 2026–2035, driven by rapid developments in e-commerce logistics, growing commercial vehicle fleets, and the increased use of AI-enabled analytics solutions and telematics platforms.

By Application

The Fuel Refill segment dominated the market with approximately 58.42% revenue share in 2025 since fleet owners and transportation businesses relied on fuel cards to purchase fuel, manage expenses, and carry out transactions across their extensive vehicle fleets. The Toll & Parking Payments segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application at approximately 13.62% CAGR from 2026 to 2035, driven by the growing use of mobility payment solutions, automated toll collection systems, contactless parking payment systems, and digital transaction management solutions for fleet management.

Regional Insights

The Fuel Card Market was predominantly led by Asia-Pacific in 2025, holding the largest market share of 33.88% and also expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 13.18% during the forecast period. This is led by fast-paced development in transportation infrastructure, rising logistics activities, and commercial vehicle penetration in China, India, Japan, and countries of Southeast Asia. China alone accounts for 52% of the Asia-Pacific regional share.

The North America region is a major contributor to the global fuel card market, with the United States accounting for 84% of North American revenues. Growth in the region is fueled by the increased uptake of electronic fleet payment systems, growth in logistics activities, and implementation of telematics-based fuel management technologies. The expansion of e-commerce transport services and increasing use of advanced AI-based fleet analytics tools were other factors propelling demand for fuel cards in 2025–2026.

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Recent Developments:

March 2026 : WEX highlighted increasing demand for digital fleet management technologies, AI-enabled fuel monitoring systems, and advanced transaction analytics platforms as commercial transportation companies increasingly focused on operational efficiency and fuel expense optimization across large vehicle fleets.

: WEX highlighted increasing demand for digital fleet management technologies, AI-enabled fuel monitoring systems, and advanced transaction analytics platforms as commercial transportation companies increasingly focused on operational efficiency and fuel expense optimization across large vehicle fleets. March 2025: FLEETCOR Technologies introduced an AI-powered analytics platform designed to detect fuel fraud, optimize fleet routing efficiency, and improve commercial fleet expense management operations. The company focused on strengthening transaction security, improving fuel monitoring accuracy, and enhancing operational visibility for transportation and logistics companies operating large commercial vehicle fleets.

Exclusive Sections of the Fuel Card Market Report (The USPs):

FUEL CARD ISSUANCE & FLEET PAYMENT NETWORK METRICS – helps you understand global fuel card issuance trends across card types, acceptance network growth at commercial and highway fuel stations, contactless adoption rates, and regional distribution expansion patterns across transportation and logistics sectors worldwide.

– helps you understand global fuel card issuance trends across card types, acceptance network growth at commercial and highway fuel stations, contactless adoption rates, and regional distribution expansion patterns across transportation and logistics sectors worldwide. FLEET TELEMATICS & AI-ENABLED ANALYTICS INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze the adoption of AI-powered telematics-linked fuel card systems, real-time fuel consumption monitoring, driver behavior analytics, route optimization tracking, and GPS-integrated expense management solutions across commercial fleet operators globally.

– helps you analyze the adoption of AI-powered telematics-linked fuel card systems, real-time fuel consumption monitoring, driver behavior analytics, route optimization tracking, and GPS-integrated expense management solutions across commercial fleet operators globally. DIGITAL PAYMENT & FRAUD PREVENTION TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate advancements in contactless and mobile-enabled fuel card technologies, PIN-based transaction security systems, AI-powered fraud detection platforms, and real-time transaction monitoring solutions transforming the operational integrity of fuel card platforms globally.

– helps you evaluate advancements in contactless and mobile-enabled fuel card technologies, PIN-based transaction security systems, AI-powered fraud detection platforms, and real-time transaction monitoring solutions transforming the operational integrity of fuel card platforms globally. INVESTMENT & MARKET CONSOLIDATION INTELLIGENCE METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by strategic acquisitions among fleet payment providers, cross-border acceptance partnerships, fintech investment trends in fleet management solutions, and the growing convergence of fuel card platforms with unified mobility payment ecosystems.

– helps you uncover opportunities driven by strategic acquisitions among fleet payment providers, cross-border acceptance partnerships, fintech investment trends in fleet management solutions, and the growing convergence of fuel card platforms with unified mobility payment ecosystems. EV FLEET TRANSITION & CONNECTED MOBILITY PAYMENT METRICS – helps you identify emerging opportunities in EV charging card integration, unified mobility payment platforms covering fuel, EV charging, tolls, and parking, and the transition of traditional fuel card providers toward multi-energy fleet payment solutions globally.

– helps you identify emerging opportunities in EV charging card integration, unified mobility payment platforms covering fuel, EV charging, tolls, and parking, and the transition of traditional fuel card providers toward multi-energy fleet payment solutions globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & FLEET PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of major fuel card issuers, fleet payment technology companies, and oil company card programs based on network reach, innovation strength, strategic partnerships, and commercialization progress globally.

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