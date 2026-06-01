Spread to reference rate set on mortgage-covered bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S.

Realkredit Danmark has fixed the margin on bonds in series 11F, 12E, 12F and 12G



Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes the spread to the reference rate on the bonds underlying FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® Green, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® that are issued in relation to the 1 July 2026 refinancing.



Updated final terms are hereby published.



Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68, if you have any questions.

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