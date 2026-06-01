The Kraków branch opens the door to the Polish market

GEVORKYAN is strengthening its activities on the Polish market, where the Kraków branch Gevorkyan Force Defence Poland (G-FD) is bringing new business opportunities.

A local presence in Poland creates space for GEVORKYAN in the defence segment, which is among the most strongly supported and fastest-growing areas of Polish industry. The company is launching a new project with another Polish arms manufacturer, in which it can make use of its long-standing technological know-how as well as immediately available capacities for high-volume production. Investments in robotisation and automation, carried out over previous years, enable competitiveness even in such a demanding and specific market as the Polish defence industry.

GEVORKYAN as an example of a Slovak company on the Polish market

The topic of Slovak companies operating on the Polish market was also part of the HN Business Forum Poland - Slovakia 2026, held in Bratislava under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic. The forum opened with a panel discussion featuring the Chairman of the Board of GEVORKYAN, a.s., Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan.

“Poland and Slovakia are linked by their geographical and linguistic proximity, but this often lulls Slovak entrepreneurs into a false sense of security. We feel that we are mentally alike. Mr. Artur Gevorkyan has a unique perspective—he has built businesses in Slovakia and Italy, has experience in Ukraine and Armenia, and has most recently entered the Polish market. His sincere comments and advice, particularly regarding the specific Polish mentality and the importance of a local presence in business, provided significant added value for the forum participants," says Paulina Šperková, President of the Polish-Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Our first customers 30 years ago were factories from Poland. Orders there gradually increased, and today we see opportunities to expand cooperation with existing customers on new projects, while also developing entirely new products, primarily for the defence industry. That is why it makes sense for GEVORKYAN to be present locally and to guarantee not only deliveries, but also service and spare parts availability for the decades to come,” says Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan.





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About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

About GEVORKYAN Force Defence Poland

G-FD Poland represents a strategic expansion of the GEVORKYAN Group into the Polish market, with a primary focus on innovative solutions for the next-generation defence industry. More information is available at https://www.gevorkyan.eu/force-defence/.

Contact information:

Media for GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Media for G-FD Poland: Yuliia Ilina, yuliia.ilina@gevorkyangroup.com

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