33/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 June 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 33/2026

Weekly report on share buyback

On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total beginning 116,124 87.56 10,167,595 25 May 2026 Market closed 26 May 2026 2,200 90.85 199,870 27 May 2026 2,200 91.56 201,432 28 May 2026 2,200 90.75 199,650 29 May 2026 2,900 91.58 265,582 Accumulated 125,624 87.83 11,034,129





A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: https://investor.trifork.com/trifork-shares/.

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated amount of treasury shares acquired under the current share buyback program corresponds to 0.6% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG. Trifork Group owns 395,592 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.





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