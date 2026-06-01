33/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 June 2026
Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 33/2026
Weekly report on share buyback
On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.
Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).
Under the program, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total beginning
|116,124
|87.56
|10,167,595
|25 May 2026
|Market closed
|26 May 2026
|2,200
|90.85
|199,870
|27 May 2026
|2,200
|91.56
|201,432
|28 May 2026
|2,200
|90.75
|199,650
|29 May 2026
|2,900
|91.58
|265,582
|Accumulated
|125,624
|87.83
|11,034,129
A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: https://investor.trifork.com/trifork-shares/.
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated amount of treasury shares acquired under the current share buyback program corresponds to 0.6% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG. Trifork Group owns 395,592 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.
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