Small Satellite Market Size to Worth USD 32.71 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Satellite Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Small Satellite Market Size was worth USD 7.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to be valued at USD 32.71 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.58% during 2026–2035.”

LEO Satellite Constellation Deployment for Global Broadband and Earth Observation Globally

The key growth enabler of the Small Satellite Market is the massive commercial investments being made towards LEO satellite constellations for delivering broadband internet services on a global scale and earth observation capabilities which are at the same time creating a huge manufacturing demand for satellites, a record launch rate, and a very profitable space market that has never existed before. The digital divide across the world where it is believed that 2.6 billion individuals do not have access to the internet services constitutes the commercial opportunity which has led to hundreds of billions of dollars of investments by SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb, and others.

Small Satellite Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 7.05 Billion

: 7.05 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 32.71 Billion

: 32.71 Billion CAGR : 16.58% during 2026–2035

: 16.58% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SpaceX Inc.

Planet Labs PBC

Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Airbus Defence and Space SAS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Alenia Space

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL)

Blue Canyon Technologies LLC

Spire Global Inc.

BlackSky Technology Inc.

HawkEye 360 Inc.

Satellogic Inc.

OneWeb Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc. (Project Kuiper)

GomSpace Group AB

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc. (Terran Orbital)

NanoAvionics UAB

Exolaunch GmbH

Orbital Micro Systems Inc.

Small Satellite Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Satellite Mass (Minisatellite 100–500 kg, Microsatellite 10–100 kg, Nanosatellite 1–10 kg, Picosatellite Below 1 kg, Others)

• By Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration, Others)

• By End-User (Commercial, Government and Defense, Academic and Research)

• By Orbit (Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Satellite Mass

The Minisatellite class (100 to 500 kg) retains the largest revenue contribution within the Small Satellite Market in 2025 due to higher per-unit production and launch cost of larger small satellites globally. Nanosatellites (1-10 kg) are anticipated to have the highest CAGR owing to the following factors: reduced development cost; faster time-to-market; and their capability of being launched via rideshare programs.

By Application

The Communication application segment dominated the market with a share of around 34.5% due to the commercial and strategic importance of satellite-based global connectivity services. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035, driven by the proliferation of satellite internet constellation deployments and global broadband connectivity demand.

By End-User

The commercial segment dominated and is witnessing rapid growth in the market due to the increasing deployment of satellite constellations for communication, Earth observation, broadband connectivity, and geospatial analytics services. The government and defense segment holds the second-largest share owing to rising investments in national security space programs, intelligence gathering, border surveillance, and military communication infrastructure.

By Orbit

Low Earth Orbit dominated with the largest revenue share in 2025 and is also expected to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the commercial constellation deployment concentration in LEO for broadband and Earth observation.

Regional Insights

The Small Satellite Market was predominantly led by North America in 2025. The reason for this is mainly attributed to the United States, which took up about 84% of the revenues in North America. This market dominance is attributed to SpaceX, which leads in commercial small satellite launches and constellations. Additionally, the United States has the biggest government spending on small satellites through agencies such as NASA, Space Force, NRO, and DARPA.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in terms of regional CAGR, registering growth of around 17.48% until 2035. This would be led by the development of satellites in China, where governments have initiated several projects such as the launch of Guowang 12,992 satellite broadband constellation in 2020.

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Recent Developments:

October 2025 : SpaceX launched its 10,000th Starlink satellite through its 132nd Falcon 9 mission of the year, further strengthening global coverage quality and service availability for over 4 million subscribers across more than 100 countries.

: SpaceX launched its 10,000th Starlink satellite through its 132nd Falcon 9 mission of the year, further strengthening global coverage quality and service availability for over 4 million subscribers across more than 100 countries. 2025: Amazon began commercial deployment of Project Kuiper satellites, with the first operational broadband services targeting enterprise and government customers in priority coverage zones before expanding to consumer broadband in underserved markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Small Satellite Market Report (The USPs):

SATELLITE LAUNCH & DEPLOYMENT TREND METRICS – helps you understand global small satellite launch activity across orbit types, commercial versus government deployment trends, CubeSat and nanosatellite adoption, and regional launch expansion patterns worldwide.

– helps you understand global small satellite launch activity across orbit types, commercial versus government deployment trends, CubeSat and nanosatellite adoption, and regional launch expansion patterns worldwide. SATELLITE COMMUNICATION & DATA USAGE METRICS – helps you analyze growth in Earth observation data demand, satellite-based IoT connectivity adoption, broadband communication expansion, and defense surveillance data transmission trends globally.

– helps you analyze growth in Earth observation data demand, satellite-based IoT connectivity adoption, broadband communication expansion, and defense surveillance data transmission trends globally. MANUFACTURING & COMPONENT INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate advancements in satellite miniaturization, propulsion systems, payload technologies, and the growing use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components for cost-efficient satellite manufacturing.

– helps you evaluate advancements in satellite miniaturization, propulsion systems, payload technologies, and the growing use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components for cost-efficient satellite manufacturing. INVESTMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION INTELLIGENCE METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by venture capital investments, government funding initiatives, strategic launch partnerships, and the rapid expansion of the global space technology startup ecosystem.

– helps you uncover opportunities driven by venture capital investments, government funding initiatives, strategic launch partnerships, and the rapid expansion of the global space technology startup ecosystem. DEFENSE, REGULATORY & SPACE SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you identify trends in military satellite deployment, spectrum allocation regulations, space debris mitigation initiatives, and sustainable satellite manufacturing practices shaping the future of the small satellite industry.

– helps you identify trends in military satellite deployment, spectrum allocation regulations, space debris mitigation initiatives, and sustainable satellite manufacturing practices shaping the future of the small satellite industry. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SPACE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of major satellite manufacturers, launch service providers, and emerging space companies based on deployment capabilities, innovation strength, strategic collaborations, and commercialization progress globally.

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