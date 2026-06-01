Heimstaden Bostad AB (publ) Announces the Exercise of Call Option for the SEK 1,300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

Today, Heimstaden Bostad will exercise the call option for the SEK 1,300 million senior unsecured notes maturing 11 September 2026 (ISIN: XS2899592112). The notes will be redeemed on 11 June 2026.





Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 2130 9489, media@heimstaden.com

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 9489 4196, investor@heimstaden.com



About

Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 328 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our 1,800 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers’ lives through Friendly Homes. More at heimstadenbostad.com



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