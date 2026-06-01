Heimstaden Bostad AB (publ) Announces the Exercise of Call Option for the SEK 1,300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

 | Source: Heimstaden Bostad AB Heimstaden Bostad AB

Today, Heimstaden Bostad will exercise the call option for the SEK 1,300 million senior unsecured notes maturing 11 September 2026 (ISIN: XS2899592112). The notes will be redeemed on 11 June 2026.


Contact
Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 2130 9489, media@heimstaden.com
Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 9489 4196, investor@heimstaden.com

About
Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 328 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our 1,800 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers’ lives through Friendly Homes. More at heimstadenbostad.com 

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Attachments

Press Release Heimstaden Bostad Call Announce 01062026
GlobeNewswire

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