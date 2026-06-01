AB “Ignitis grupė” new term CEO selection announced

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) has announced a Group CEO selection, as the second term of the current CEO, Darius Maikštėnas, ends on February 28, 2027. According to the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the same person may be appointed as the CEO of a state-owned company for no more than two consecutive terms.

The selection process has been launched eight months before the end of the current CEO’s term, in line with international best practices for senior executive search, ensuring sufficient time to identify the strongest candidate and to enable a smooth transition of responsibilities. Candidates are invited to submit their applications for this position by June 31, 2026.

Group's CEO is being appointed for a five-year term. According to the requirements of the Description of the Corporate Governance Guidelines of the State-Owned Group of Energy Companies, the Chair of the Management Board of the Group is the CEO of the Group.

Among the requirements for the next CEO of the Group are at least 7–10 years of senior executive leadership experience, including a minimum of three years serving as a CEO of a large, international organization. Applicants should have a strong track record in delivering large-scale projects, as well as the ability to work effectively with boards, shareholders and high-level external stakeholders. Additional advantages include experience in the energy sector, understanding of energy markets and regulation, insight into energy transition and related technologies.

You can find all the requirements set for candidates and submit your application in the following advertisement (link).

AB “Ignitis grupė“ is the leading integrated energy group in the Baltic region, operating across the Baltic countries, Poland, and Finland. The Group’s purpose is to create a 100% secure and green energy ecosystem for current and future generations, benefiting from the largest network, energy storage capacity, and customer portfolio in the Baltics.

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt