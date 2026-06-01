InterDigital to Share 6G Leadership, Potential for ISAC and Agentic AI at EuCNC & 6G Summit

WILMINGTON, Del., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, announced that the company will participate in the European Conference on Networks and Communications (EuCNC) and 6G Summit to demonstrate the potential for 6G research, innovation, and emerging technologies.

The EuCNC & 6G Summit is sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society, the European Association for Signal Processing (EURASIP), and the European Association on Antennas and Propagation (EurAAP), and focuses on topics ranging from 5G deployment and mobile IoT to 6G exploration and future communications systems and networks. The event will take place in Malaga, Spain from June 2 – 5, 2026.

InterDigital will demonstrate Collaborative Sensing for 6G Verticals, as part of the European Commission-funded SNS JU MultiX project, which fuses sensing measurements from cellular and Wi-Fi signals and leverages their complementary propagation characteristics to improve detection accuracy, spatial resolution, and sensing service continuity while reducing blind spots in indoor environments. This innovation reveals potential for 6G applications in smart manufacturing, device-free healthcare monitoring, and intelligent building situational awareness. The demo will be available in Booth #5 and 6.

Alongside the demo, InterDigital engineers will participate in panels and presentations throughout the EuCNC and 6G Summit.

Tuesday, June 2

Challenges and Opportunities on Agentic Networking for AI Agents in 6G

InterDigital’s Muhammad Awais Jadoon will moderate this workshop, and Sebastian Robitzsch will join a presentation exploring architecture advancements towards 6G, outlining the challenges and opportunities of AI Agents operating across one or more layers of the OSI stack leveraging agentic AI towards a fully autonomous closed-loop system. Learn more here.

Workshop on ISAC Initiatives on the European Research Framework

Sebastian Robitzsch will also moderate a panel on standardisation, exploring the challenges and opportunities for academics to contribute to (pre-)standardisation efforts such as the ETSI Integrated Sensing and Communication Industry Specification Group (ISAC ISG). The panel is composed of academics and researchers from both for and non-profit organisations. Learn more here.

Wednesday, June 3

ISAC – Integrated Sensing and Communications Towards 6G

During this special session, InterDigital’s Head of Wireless Lab Europe Alain Mourad will contribute an industry presentation on ISAC towards 6G. As Chair of the ETSI ISAC ISG, Alain will provide an update on the technology’s adoption status in 5G-Advanced and outline ongoing discussions around ISAC in 6G studies in 3GPP and the ITU-R IMT-2030. Learn more here.

Thursday, June 4

Architectural Transformation towards 6G: Standardization Landscape, Enablers, and Challenges

Alain Mourad will join this industry and academia-led panel discussion around the defining architectural shifts that will shape 6G and assess how research and standardization must evolve to turn vision into impact. Learn more here.

Friday, June 5

6G Research into Standardisation: Maximising European Impact through Collaboration, Examples of Success Stories

In this special session dedicated to raising awareness of the directions, focus, priorities, and challenges that the research community should consider, Alain Mourad will provide perspective as Chair of the ETSI ISAC ISG on the lessons learned from moving research closer to standards. Learn more here.

Learn more about EuCNC and the 6G Summit here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714