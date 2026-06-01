Asimily Launches Segmentation Orchestration to Protect Connected Devices from AI-Era Attacks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , the Proactive Cyber Defense Platform, today launched Segmentation Orchestration . For the first time, connected-device risk intelligence automatically flows directly into enforceable network policy without manual translation. No other solution on the market combines complete asset visibility, vulnerability prioritization, and segmentation orchestration within a single platform built for AI-era attack surfaces.

“AI has exploded the volume and sophistication of network attacks against connected devices, and security teams are discovering that visibility tools and manual policies cannot keep pace,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily. “Attackers are exploiting the space between what organizations can see and what their network policies actually enforce. While network segmentation is one of the most effective controls against lateral movement, implementing it at scale across heterogeneous IoT, OT, IoMT, and IT asset environments has required significant manual effort and a high risk of device disruption. Asimily’s Segmentation Orchestration removes those obstacles by automating the full journey from device discovery through dynamic policy deployment.”

Integrated within the complete Asimily platform , Segmentation Orchestration operates continuously rather than as a static, quickly-outdated configuration exercise. This addresses the core reason most segmentation projects stall: organizations can write the policies but lack the intelligence layer to validate, deploy, and continuously maintain them without breaking operations. Before any segmentation policy is written and executed, Asimily discovers every device, maps how every device communicates across the network, including which ports and protocols are utilized, which services a device depends on, and whether those network connections are expected or anomalous. Segmentation recommendations are grounded in actual device behavior rather than assumptions.

Eight components are core to Asimily’s Segmentation Orchestration:

Visibility & Inventory uses AI, deep packet inspection and integrations across the ecosystem to build a comprehensive device inventory.

uses AI, deep packet inspection and integrations across the ecosystem to build a comprehensive device inventory. Vulnerability Prioritization pinpoints vulnerabilities that are critical to a network based on attack Path analysis along with detailed prioritization.

pinpoints vulnerabilities that are critical to a network based on attack Path analysis along with detailed prioritization. Policy Auto-Recommendation generates specific, automated network segmentation policies ranked by risk impact.

generates specific, automated network segmentation policies ranked by risk impact. Policy Simulation enables security and networking teams to model policy change effects before deployment; the capability is particularly critical in healthcare and manufacturing environments where misconfigured policy can disrupt patient monitoring systems or halt production lines.

enables security and networking teams to model policy change effects before deployment; the capability is particularly critical in healthcare and manufacturing environments where misconfigured policy can disrupt patient monitoring systems or halt production lines. Policy Creation creates policies from risk-aware insights in the format and language native to the NAC or Firewall.

creates policies from risk-aware insights in the format and language native to the NAC or Firewall. Policy Application leverages APIs and capabilities built with the NAC or Firewall vendor to apply the policies directly on the NAC or Firewall.

leverages APIs and capabilities built with the NAC or Firewall vendor to apply the policies directly on the NAC or Firewall. Continuous Segmentation ensures policies adapt dynamically as device parameters, configurations, and network topology evolve, avoiding static IP range lock-in or VLANs that become outdated the moment something changes.

ensures policies adapt dynamically as device parameters, configurations, and network topology evolve, avoiding static IP range lock-in or VLANs that become outdated the moment something changes. Intelligent Policy Engine continuously evaluates existing policies for errors and inconsistencies, enacting policy replacements whenever required.

“Most connected device security programs start with visibility. While that foundation matters, visibility that doesn’t connect to action is merely just a dashboard,” said Constancio Fernandes, SVP of Engineering, Asimily. “Modern AI driven attack vectors don’t wait for security teams to manually translate what they see. We built Segmentation Orchestration because our customers needed a platform that automatically and continuously transforms device context into enforced policy. Complete cyber asset risk mitigation is always the goal, and it’s what we continue building toward across every part of the Asimily platform.”





Segmentation Orchestration extends Asimily’s existing foundation of deep device inventory and classification , behavioral analysis of network traffic, automated device patching , and AI-driven vulnerability prioritization based on actual exploitability in a given environment. Unlike generic CVSS-based scoring, Asimily’s proprietary ATT&CK analysis maps vulnerabilities to real-world exploit paths so prioritization reflects what attackers can actually do in each customer’s specific environment, not theoretical severity scores. The capability integrates with customers’ existing NACs and firewalls allowing organizations across industries to get more out of infrastructure they’ve already deployed. Asimily was recently named the #1 solution in Gartner Peer Insights and earned the 2026 Global InfoSec Award in OT Security from Cyber Defense Magazine.

“Buyers in this space should be paying close attention to who is building product and who is navigating acquisition integration,” said Somasundaram. “Asimily remains focused on one thing, which is delivering complete cyber asset risk mitigation capabilities that evolve with what our customers actually need.”

To learn more about Segmentation Orchestration, visit: https://asimily.com/product/segmentation-orchestration/

About Asimily

Asimily is the next-generation cyber asset and exposure management platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform delivers complete visibility into connected assets, prioritizes vulnerabilities based on business impact and compliance risk, and enables organizations to reduce their attack surface without disrupting critical operations. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Asimily is trusted and deployed by customers across healthcare, manufacturing, life sciences, energy, financial services, and the government, among others.

For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com / Clement | Peterson

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3f8df48-4401-4793-92df-3a813a31df74