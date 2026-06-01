HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 JUNE 2026 AT 11.30 A.M. EEST
Harvia Plc - Managers' transactions - Richter
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Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Richter, Martin
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Plc
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20260601082139_38
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Transaction date: 2026-05-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 425 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 425 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 198,9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com