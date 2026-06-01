Score a Premium World Cup Hospitality Experience! ZOOMEX World Cup Carnival Opens with a $300,000 Prize Pool

From May 28 to June 28, 2026, users who complete designated contract trading tasks will have the chance to unlock premium hospitality experiences for select group-stage, semi-final, and final matches, while also participating in a share of the $300,000 total prize pool. Rewards include USDT bonuses, travel subsidies, trial funds, BTC position-opening vouchers, and more.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global football fever of 2026 continues to build, global digital asset trading platform ZOOMEX has officially launched its “Win a Trip to the World Cup!” campaign. Centered around a $300,000 total prize pool and premium World Cup hospitality experiences, the campaign invites users worldwide to take part in an annual celebration created for both traders and football fans.

During the campaign period, users who complete designated contract trading tasks will have the chance to participate in a share of the $300,000 total prize pool, while unlocking multiple rewards including USDT bonuses, trial funds, BTC position-opening vouchers, deduction vouchers, travel subsidies, and premium matchday travel support. Selected hospitality experiences will cover on-site experiences related to designated group-stage, semi-final, and final matches, including viewing seats, matchday hospitality, and travel support. Specific reward details, quotas, match arrangements, and distribution rules are subject to the official ZOOMEX campaign page.

The ZOOMEX World Cup trading campaign will run from May 28 to June 28, 2026, with a total prize pool of up to $300,000. During the campaign, users who complete designated contract trading volumes will have the chance to unlock major rewards, including World Cup group stage tickets, semi-final VIP tickets, and World Cup final VIP tickets. Users may also redeem high-value USDT cash rewards, travel subsidies, flight subsidies, and hotel subsidies in accordance with the official campaign rules.

During the campaign period, users who complete designated contract trading tasks will have the chance to participate in a share of the $300,000 total prize pool, while unlocking multiple rewards including USDT bonuses, trial funds, BTC position-opening vouchers, deduction vouchers, travel subsidies, and premium matchday travel support. Selected hospitality experiences will cover on-site experiences related to designated group-stage, semi-final, and final matches, including viewing seats, matchday hospitality, and travel support. Specific reward details, quotas, match arrangements, and distribution rules are subject to the official ZOOMEX campaign page.

The campaign will run from May 28 to June 28, 2026. As the core mechanism of the campaign, ZOOMEX combines the global excitement of football with platform trading tasks, offering users across different tiers a more engaging and rewarding participation experience. During the campaign, users who complete designated contract trading volumes will have the chance to unlock corresponding reward tiers, including premium hospitality experiences, USDT cash rewards, exclusive travel subsidies, flight and hotel subsidies, and other benefits.

According to the campaign rules, users who complete the required trading tasks may have the chance to receive premium hospitality experiences related to designated group-stage matches and redeem up to 1,500 USDT. Users who complete higher-tier trading tasks may unlock premium hospitality experiences related to semi-final matches, with the opportunity to redeem up to 5,000 USDT plus travel subsidies. Higher-tier rewards will also cover premium hospitality experiences related to the final match, with users able to redeem up to 8,000 USDT and receive exclusive flight and hotel subsidy support.

In addition to premium hospitality experiences, ZOOMEX has also prepared exclusive deposit benefits for new users. During the campaign period, new users who make their first deposit can participate in dedicated reward programs, with the chance to receive up to $200 in trial funds and a $300 BTC position-opening voucher. The higher the deposit amount, the more reward benefits users may unlock, providing stronger incentives for new users to explore the platform and experience contract trading.

At the same time, ZOOMEX has introduced multi-tier trading task rewards. Users who complete designated trading tasks during the campaign period will be eligible to participate in a share of the $300,000 total prize pool. Rewards include USDT airdrops, trial funds, BTC position-opening vouchers, deduction vouchers, and other benefits. All rewards are available in limited quantities and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis according to the campaign rules, further enhancing user participation and campaign momentum.

A ZOOMEX brand representative stated that global football events are not only a celebration for fans, but also an important opportunity for brands to build stronger emotional connections with users. Through this football trading carnival, ZOOMEX aims to combine trading tasks, premium hospitality experiences, and global sports excitement to deliver a more engaging and memorable platform campaign experience. ZOOMEX will continue to focus on user needs and launch more brand campaigns that combine entertainment, interactivity, and reward value, further improving the trading experience for users worldwide.

As the global football fever of 2026 continues to rise, the integration of sports marketing and digital asset trading experiences is becoming an important way for brands to expand visibility and strengthen user engagement. By using football as a key theme, ZOOMEX is offering premium hospitality experiences, USDT rewards, travel subsidies, and new user benefits to further enhance brand recognition among global users and inject more excitement and participation into digital asset trading activities throughout the 2026 football season.

The ZOOMEX World Cup Trading Carnival is now officially live. Join the campaign today and unlock your own World Cup glory moment with ZOOMEX.

Disclaimer: This campaign is independently launched by ZOOMEX and is not sponsored, endorsed, administered, or organized in cooperation with any relevant international football event organizer, rights holder, or their affiliates. ZOOMEX is not an official sponsor, official partner, official ticketing agent, or official hospitality sales agent of any relevant event. Premium hospitality experiences, travel subsidies, and related rewards involved in this campaign are subject to the official ZOOMEX campaign rules.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

For more info: Website | X | Telegram | Discord

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb9a9070-8ab4-44e1-b7a3-f34074973b39