SalMar - Key information relating to the cash dividend paid by SalMar ASA

Change of dates due to change of date for annual general meeting.

Dividend amount: 10.0 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 22.06.2026

Ex-date: 23.06.2026

Record date: 24.06.2026

Payment date: On or about 06.07.2026

Date of approval: 22.06.2026

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.