Geopolitical and AI-related risks among top concerns for directors and officers worldwide, according to Willis

LONDON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 59% of directors and officers now consider geopolitical risks to be very important or extremely important to their organisation, according to the latest Directors and officers liability insurance survey by Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ:WTW), conducted in collaboration with international law firm, Reed Smith LLP. Geopolitical risks in particular has hit the top 7 global risks for directors and officers in a marked change from last year where it was only ranked 15th (out of 30 risks canvassed).

Artificial intelligence has seen a significant increase in the proportion of respondents ranking it as a very or extremely important risk (up 5% to 56% of respondents globally). This is particularly prevalent in North America, with 71% of respondents citing is as a very or extremely important risk for directors and officers. Among the main AI-related concerns globally are AI-generated errors and misinformation (for 50% of respondents), AI-enabled fraud and social engineering (for 40% of respondents) and strategic failure to adopt AI (for 38% of respondents). Only 55% of respondents believe their board members have the necessary skills and knowledge to provide effective oversight of AI implementation.

Other key findings include:

Health and safety remains a top risk, particularly in the industrial, transport, and energy sectors (for 82 to 89% of respondents in these sectors).

Organisations broadly believe their D&O insurance coverage is adequate, but confidence is stronger in scope (77%) than in financial limits (73%).

62% of organisations indemnify their directors and officers to the fullest extent allowed by law, a slight drop from the previous year (64%).

Increased risk exposure caused by third-parties or issuing from supply chain constraints is identified as the top operational resilience challenge by 39% of respondents. Supply chain issues are a top 7 concern for organisations in the healthcare, industrial, energy and utilities and transportation and retail sectors.

Climate change has fallen from the top 7 risk ranking in most regions.

Diversity, equity and inclusion has also dropped from the global risk agenda, with just 52% of respondents stating they consider it very important or extremely important (59% did so in 2025).

Angus Duncan, global directors and officers coverage specialist at Willis, said: “This year’s survey results confirm what we often hear from clients: corporate decision makers are facing an increasingly complex and layered risk environment. While traditional exposures such as regulatory compliance, health and safety issues and financial management remain front of mind, new risks are being added to the mix. Cyber threats, data loss and artificial intelligence have been named as top concerns across various industries and geographies, and for the first time so have geopolitical risks. As risks become more interconnected and harder to predict, robust risk management and adequate protection are key to enabling organisations to navigate uncertainty, make informed strategic decisions and sustain growth. In this context, a proactive and integrated approach to risk becomes a competitive advantage.”

The report can be downloaded here.

About the survey

Respondents include 975 global senior decision makers working in services, finance and insurance, healthcare, industry, energy and utilities and transportation and retail. Company size includes revenues of $5 billion or more (14%), $1 to 5 billion (15%), $50 million to $1 billion (35%) and less than $50 million (36%).

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Jo Barrett

Jo.barrett@wtwco.com

Lauren David

Lauren.david@wtwco.com