PageUp Expands Partner Ecosystem with Flockity, Vouch, and Certn to Drive Authentic, Integrated Hiring

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PageUp , a global leader in talent acquisition software, recently announced the addition of three new strategic partners, Flockity, Vouch, and Certn, to its growing technology ecosystem.

These integrations expand the already extensive PageUp marketplace, giving organizations additional flexibility to build a personalized hiring process that works the way their teams do. These new partnerships also reflect PageUp’s commitment to building a collaborative, best-in-class ecosystem where teams can use their favorite tools to create a seamless candidate experience.

"Enabling our customers to build the system that works specifically for their team and their processes is PageUp’s primary goal. By integrating best-in-class tools, we are removing friction from the hiring journey and helping talent teams deliver a more engaging, human-centric experience," said Fiona Moreton, senior vice president, Global Partners, PageUp.

By using these integrations, PageUp customers can attract, engage, and verify top talent with greater efficiency and confidence:

Flockity: Influencer marketing for jobs

Flockity integrates with PageUp Clinch to help organizations reach beyond active job seekers. By using internal and external brand advocates as influencers, this integration drives high-quality candidate traffic to the top of the funnel, tapping into the 89 percent of the workforce who are not actively looking for a new role.

"Being part of the Clinch ecosystem makes it easy for companies to expand into the influencer space with Flockity and open the top of the funnel to the 89% of passive talent not actively searching," commented Tracey Parsons, CEO, Flockity.

Vouch: AI-powered video platform for talent teams

Vouch has joined the PageUp network to help organizations build, activate, and scale their employer brand through video. As a video-first content platform, Vouch enables talent teams to create authentic employee content, power advocacy campaigns, and equip recruiters with high-impact assets that engage candidates at every stage of the hiring journey. Integrating with PageUp Clinch, Vouch amplifies employee voices through content creation and advocacy reach while providing the insights needed to measure the direct impact on hiring.

“By pairing Clinch with Vouch, our customers can create, distribute, and measure authentic employee-driven content at scale. This partnership enables talent teams to bring their employer brand to life while directly connecting content performance to hiring conversions,” observed Gary Zurnamer, co-founder & CEO, Vouch.

Certn: Integrated global background screening

Certn brings enterprise-grade screening and identity verification directly into the PageUp ATS, eliminating the need to switch between platforms. Recruiters can order checks and track status updates in real time without leaving PageUp, while candidates benefit from a mobile-first, AI-driven experience that keeps the process moving quickly. With coverage across 200+ countries and territories, and built-in compliance and audit readiness, Certn supports global hiring at scale.

"We’re excited to join the PageUp partner ecosystem. As you’ve invested in a modern ATS, Certn complements that with a fast, seamless background screening experience - turning the final step in hiring into one that truly reflects your brand," said Brian Coe, vice president, APAC & Global Sales and Customer, Certn.

These integrations are now available to PageUp customers globally, further providing a unified, high-performance platform to manage the modern talent lifecycle.

About PageUp

PageUp believes the most powerful talent acquisition technology is built on one simple principle: human connection. As the chosen talent acquisition partner for the world's most trusted brands, PageUp delivers a world-class customer experience by building deep, lasting partnerships. This commitment is reflected in PageUp’s intelligent talent acquisition platform, an intuitive, AI-powered system that’s easy to use, adaptable to your unique hiring needs and always innovating. We strip away complexity so talent teams can focus on what matters—creating the strong, human connections that forge a resilient workforce.