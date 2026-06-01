SalMar - Notice of annual general meeting

SalMar ASA will hold its annual general meeting on Monday 22 June 2026 at 11:00 CEST. The meeting will be held virtually. Please find the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) enclosed.

The company published its annual report on 27 March 2026. The report is available at the company homepage, www.salmar.no, including other relevant documents for the general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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